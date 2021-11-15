Countryside Alliance launches e-lobby against hunting bill

Alliance MLA John Blair introduced his Hunting of Wild Mammals Bill into the Northern Ireland Assembly last week.

Mr Blair commented: “The barbaric pastime of hunting with dogs needs confined to history and that’s exactly what my Private Member’s Bill intends to do.

“I’m delighted to report that the Hunting of Wild Mammals (Northern Ireland) Bill reached its First Stage [on Tuesday] when I introduced it in the Northern Ireland Assembly.”

Image: Countryside Alliance.

In response, however, the Countryside Alliance is urging people to raise their concerns about the bill directly with their MLA, before it is allowed to progress.

A spokesperson claimed: “Anyone whose dog chases a rabbit, hare, fox, or even a grey squirrel whilst they are walking, shooting, checking their livestock or engaged in any other activity will be committing a criminal offence.

“Meaning, if you are simply walking your dog in the park and it runs off after a squirrel, you could be committing an offence.

“This bill will get its second reading in approximately four weeks’ time.