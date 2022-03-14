Countryside Services announce Kidney Care UK as charity partner

Explaining the ongoing commitment of the company, which supplies animal identification tags to all regions of Northern Ireland, to support causes which help to save and transform local lives, Managing Director Ian McNiece said: “Through our ongoing charity work we have been proud to donate tens of thousands of pounds to causes which deliver dedicated help and support where it is needed the most. This wouldn’t be possible without the generous ongoing support we receive from our customers and staff.

“This year, through our range of charity activities, which include our colourful charity calendar, we will be supporting the work of Kidney Care UK and Air Ambulance NI.

“The team at our Dungannon Head Office were all very moved to receive a recent presentation from living donor and charity Ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson.

“Jo-Anne spoke with passion about the need to support those impacted by kidney disease, including numerous examples of how people can be affected at any stage in life and about the transformative work and support provided by Kidney Care UK to them and their families.

“We are very pleased to support this vital work alongside our commitment to rise funds and awareness for the Air Ambulance NI Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS). Both charities support rural farming families and Jo-Anne gave us a number of examples of people who work in our agri-food industry who have been affected by kidney disease.”

Commenting Jo-Anne Dobson said: “My son Mark was diagnosed with kidney problems when he was just five weeks old.

“As a farming family ourselves we know first-hand the challenges which come from living with kidney disease and running a busy farm business.

“At Kidney Care UK we provide dedicated emotional and practical support to everyone affected, including to local farming families.

“I am delighted that Countryside Services have chosen to support our vital work across Northern Ireland and was honoured to present to their staff to talk about the work we do and the very real need which exists to support kidney patients.

“I want to thank the customers and staff at Countryside Services. I am really looking forward to working alongside this amazing team throughout the year to raise funds to help support our ongoing work and also to raise awareness about the need to have that family conversation about Organ Donation because we all have it within us to become a life-saver.”