County Antrim agricultural contractor fined for failing to maintain machinery brakes

The case arose following the death of an employee on 15 September 2021 who was operating a tractor and manure spreader on farmland at Islandmagee, County Antrim.

Today (22 March 2023) at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, the company was fined £1,000 for failing to ensure the safety of all employees by not maintaining the brakes of the manure spreader.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the hearing, Kyle Carrick, Head of HSENI’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Poorly maintained or ineffective brakes have resulted in a number of fatalities and serious injuries within the agriculture sector.

The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) has successfully led a prosecution against County Antrim based company, William Patton Agricultural Contractor Limited.

“In addition to being a legal requirement, ensuring braking systems are maintained and working properly is essential in protecting everyone who work or live on our farms.

“In this particular case, the absence of effective braking to the manure spreader meant the operator would not have been able to operate the tractor and manure spreader safely, particularly when travelling on sloping ground.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The investigation by HSENI established that the tractor and manure spreader, owned by William Patton Agricultural Contractor Limited, was being operated by an employee on a steep grass field with the hydraulic brakes of the manure spreader not connected to the tractor.

It was found that the brakes of the manure spreader had not been maintained in good working order to the extent that, even if they had been connected to the tractor, they would not have provided effective braking.