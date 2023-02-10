The first of its kind in NI, research shows that a full cycle hydrogen economy can be achieved, fostering growth in the renewables sector, creating thousands of jobs, bringing inward investment and help the UK meet its net zero targets.

The Ballylumford Power-to-X project team sees local firms B9 Energy, Mutual Energy, Islandmagee Energy and Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre collaborating to complete the front-end engineering design (FEED) study as part of the UK Government’s Department of Business Energy & Industry Strategy (BEIS) Longer Duration Energy Storage (LODES) Demonstration innovation competition.

It was awarded £986,000 to conduct the survey using a range of experts and technologies.

The Ballylumford Power-to-X project focuses on the site near Islandmagee in County Antrim.

The data shows that the on-site production and storage of hydrogen, taken through a dedicated network, to be used in power and transport sectors is possible - highlighting the potential of a zero-carbon energy future for NI.

The project also found that the unique geography of Ballylumford, given its close locality to a salt cavern development project, offers a unique opportunity to create a large-scale renewable hub to help achieve clean-tech targets by 2035 - if further investment and policy support can be secured.

The site’s geology and strategic position with strong connection to major gas and electricity transmission networks, including new offshore wind developments, is unseen anywhere else on the island of Ireland.

Judith Tweed, Director of Islandmagee Energy, said it places NI “at the heart of the UK’s and ROI’s transition to net zero”.

The Ballylumford Power-to-X project team is made up of representatives from 4 main organisations including NZTC’s Craig Nicol, IMEL’s Judith Tweed, B9’s David Surplus and Mutual Energy’s Gerard McIlroy.

“Large offshore wind projects are ideally suited to our coastline.

“The production of green hydrogen from excess wind power will balance intermittent generation with existing energy demand patterns - delivering a more secure and sustainable energy for the future,” she added.