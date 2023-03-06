Nathan Breen (28), of Hunters Hill, Gilford, was today found guilty in his absence of breaches of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, namely unlicensed fishing and failing to provide his name and address.

On 13 December 2021, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were on routine patrol of the river Blackwater at Bonds Bridge when they observed Mr Breen fishing. Mr Breen was asked to provide his details so a check could be completed to ensure he had the correct fishing license in place to fish legally at this location.

A check of the details provided found that Mr Breen was fishing without a valid fishing license. It then transpired that Mr Breen had provided incorrect information for the initial check and, after a further check of the correct details provided, it was discovered Mr Breen was fishing without a valid license.

An unlicensed angler who provided false details was today convicted at Armagh Magistrates' Court.

Mr Breen was fined a total of £215, which consisted of two fines of £100 for each offence, along with an offender levy of £15.

DAERA Inland Fisheries enforcement is committed to pursue those who fish illegally. If you are aware or suspect illegal fishing, you should contact DAERA Inland Fisheries on Tel. 0300 200 7860 or, outside office hours, contact 0800 807 060.

