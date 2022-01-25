County Armagh farmer collectsCharolais Suckler Herd title for 2021

The competition attracted significant entries from commercials breeders across the province.

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club recognises the importance of producing quality beef and sought to promote and demonstrate the strength of a Charolais sire on the herd.

The club encouraged entries from breeders who were focused on the promotion of the best and most sustainable Suckler Herds in Northern Ireland. With all herds producing commercial calves using a pedigree Charolais Bull.

A special thanks to the judge, Robert McWilliams, who took on the task of judging the herds.

Robert considered several factors such as calving pattern, calving return and carried out an on-farm assessment before arriving at his decision.

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club acknowledged that they are indebted to all their sponsors for the competition.

Results were announced at the club show and sale held in Swatragh Livestock Mart on 5nd November 2021.

The results were:

Overall winner and first place for Co Armagh, sponsored by SAFE went to Gerard and Pearse McGinnity, Derrynose. Second place for Co Armagh went to D Litter, Portadown.

First place for Co Antrim, sponsored by Bank of Ireland went to S Gowdy, Carrickfergus with second place going to Mark and Kelly McConnell.

First place for Co Down, sponsored by F.S Herron went to Aaron O’Roake, Newtownhamilton and second place went to Frank Reid, Ballynahinch.

First place for Co Fermanagh, sponsored by Topstock went to Terrence McGarrigle and second place went to David Henderson, Tamlaght.

First place for Co Londonderry, sponsored by Northern County Co-Op went to Hugh O’Hagan, Draperstown with second place going to E McGucken, Bellaghy.

First place for Co Tyrone, sponsored by Nugent Engineering went to Neil and Mark Scott, Gortin and second place went to N McIlwaine, Newtownstewart.