County Clare set to host Macra’s 81st AGM next month
The event will take place on Saturday, May 10th, in the Woodstock Hotel in Ennis.
This year’s event will be a busy occasion, with not only the usual reports and discussion of motions and recommendations but also the handover to the newly elected presidential team.
Following the recent election count, the newly elected team will consist of Josephine O’Neill as president, Andrew Dunne as Leinster vice president, William Clancy as Munster Vice president and John Duffy as Northwest vice president.
Speaking at the count, outgoing Macra president Elaine Houlihan said: “I am delighted to be handing over Macra to Josephine’s safe hands and wish her the very best of luck as she adjusts to her new role.”
Once the business of the day has been completed, attendees and delegates will enjoy a banquet meal before taking to the dance floor. Entertainment on the night will be provided by Switch, who are sure to have guests on their feet into the early hours.
Lisa Quinn, chairperson of the AGM committee, said the county is very excited to host this national event.
She said: “Clare Macra is delighted to be hosting this year’s Macra AGM. It’s a significant event in the Macra Calendar, and even more so this year with the changing of the presidential team. We would like to thank our sponsors, Whelan’s Garage and Clare Mart, for their support, and we can’t wait to welcome Macra members from all over the country to the Banner County.”
Evening banquet tickets are priced at €50 and can be purchased from the Macra website by visiting www.macra.ie/agm.
For accommodation bookings, please contact the hotel directly and quote “Macra” to avail of discounted rooms for AGM attendees.
