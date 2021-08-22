County Down farmer wins UFU oats competition

Mark and Paul Russell pictured with Mark’s sons in their oats field.

Second place this year was awarded to James McClelland from UFU North West Derry Group, and scooping up a respectable third place was Mark and Paul Russell from UFU North Tyrone Group.

This year took a different format in order to comply with coronavirus restrictions. There were less judges at group level and also for the Northern Ireland final, however a county stage was introduced. The county winners were:

Armagh – Simon Best, Armagh Down Group

1. Simon Best in his winning field of oats.

Down – Glen Rooney, Donard Group

Londonderry – James McClelland, North West Derry Group

Tyrone – Mark and Paul Russell, North Tyrone Group

Speaking on behalf of the judges Ethel White (independent crop specialist) said: “The judges were impressed by the crops from across four counties in the UFU oats competition. All were a joy to judge, with high yield potential and excellent disease and weed control and so it was a close competition. There was a lot of wildlife to be seen during judging which shows how our cereal crops should be appreciated for the food and cover they provide over a substantial period of time.”

James and George McClelland in their field of oats which placed them second in Northern Ireland.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all finalists and thank all those who entered this year’s competition and also to those that judged. The UFU cereals competition recognises the talent of cereal growers in Northern Ireland.”