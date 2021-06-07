County Down man fined £2,000 for waste offences
County Down man Brendan Small (48) of Flush Road, Newcastle, was today (Monday) fined a total of £2,000 (plus a £15 offender’s levy) at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court for breaches of waste management legislation.
Northern Ireland Environment Agency officers investigated a site on Flush Road, Newcastle, from September 2018 to February 2019, where they found large quantities of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, high value scrap metal and waste being burned. Further site inspection showed the C&D waste had been crushed using an industrial crusher. No permits or licences were in place at the time of investigation to permit these activities.
Small was interviewed under caution and admitted to crushing the waste and depositing the scrap metal on site. He now has a permit for the crusher.