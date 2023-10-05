Jo-Anne McCay, LMC placement student (left) and Hugh McGahan of ABP Linden (right) pictured handing over the NIFQA lamb hamper to Noreen McCarter who collected the hamper on Rachel’s behalf. (Pic: LMC)

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has been an avid supporter of Love Lamb Week since its launch in 2015.

This year saw the commission deliver a jam-packed line up of activity, which included an ever-popular hamper giveaway.

This lamb hamper giveaway coincided with the conclusion of Love Lamb Week and was organised by LMC with the lamb kindly provided by ABP Linden.

Scores of entries were received to the social media competition with many hopeful entrants sharing their love of tasty dishes made with NIFQA lamb.

Following a random selection process, Rachel was announced as winner with collection of the hamper, packed full of a variety of lamb cuts, taking place at the end of September.

If you’d like some tasty and easy recipes to make for you and your family with NIFQA lamb, check out LMC’s dedicated beef and lamb recipe website www.beefandlambni.com