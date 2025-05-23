County Waterford’s Kate Curran announced as Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year for 2024
The awards were presented by the Teagasc chairman, Liam Herlihy in Dublin on Thursday, 22 May.
The awards, sponsored by FBD, were presented to the top graduates of Teagasc Level 6 agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry training programmes in 2024.
The overall winner, Kate Curran completed the Level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Farming (Distance Education) at the Teagasc Kildalton College in Piltown, Co Kilkenny.
In addition to winning the Overall Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year 2024 award she was also successful in the part-time and distance education category award.
Two other category awards were presented.
Thomas O’Connor from Caherbreagh, Tralee in Co Kerry won the full time agriculture category. He completed the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Dairy Herd Management) in Pallaskenry Agricultural college, Co Limerick
Niamh Duggan, from Ballinagranna, Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary was successful in the full-time other land-based enterprises category.
She completed the Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Horticulture (Nursery Stock Production) in Kildalton Horticulture college.
Teagasc chairman, Liam Herlihy said: “The agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry sectors need a constant flow of new entrants, bringing knowledge of the latest technologies and science onto farms.
“This year’s finalists epitomise the high calibre of student emerging from Teagasc education courses, bringing new dynamism into the sector. I congratulate each and everyone of you.”
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD sent his congratulations to all the finalists in the Teagasc/ FBD Student of the Year Awards.
He said: “This is one of the highlights in the calendar. Well educated young farmers are the future of the sector and I congratulate all the finalists on their achievement.
“The value of a quality agricultural education to the running of a modern farm enterprises cannot be overstated.
“You and your families and friends can be very proud of what you have achieved over the last few years while you pursued your qualification.
“I extend my congratulations in particular to the category and overall winners whose range and depth of knowledge impressed the judges.”
Speaking at the awards, Michael Berkery, chairman of FBD Trust, said: “FBD is proud to have been supporting these important educational awards since their inception. We recognise that education is vital to the continued success of the modern and progressive farming sector we have in Ireland today.
“The Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year finalists are wonderful ambassadors for this sector, and we are proud to sponsor these awards which highlight their accomplishments and their passion for the industry.
“On behalf of the team at FBD, I would like to congratulate Kate Curran and all the finalists on their achievements and wish them every success in the future.”
Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education in Teagasc said: “This is a wonderful occasion to celebrate Teagasc learners and the agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry sectors which they proudly represent.
“At Teagasc, we are delighted to offer all learners a strong foundation of practical, science based training equipping them with knowledge and skills to lead the sector.
“The recently developed Teagasc Education Strategy 2025-2030 articulates Teagasc’s commitment to ensuring that our education programmes remain of the highest quality for both current and future learners.
“Congratulations to all finalists. We look forward to their future career and personal achievements.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.