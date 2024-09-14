Cover crops are at the heart of regenerative farming

​A cover crop – sometimes called a catch crop – is sown between two main tillage enterprises. Planting takes place normally during the autumn / winter period, Richard Halleron writes.

It is important to establish cover crops rapidly after cereals have been harvested.

This is in order to get the full benefits from the new enterprise in terms of soil nutrient and carbon capture.

Cover crops maintain a green cover on land, thereby mopping up nutrients left over from the previous growing season.

Clover is regularly included within a cover crop seed mix. (Pic: Freelance)

They act to improve nutrient cycling and serve as a mitigation measure to reduce nitrate leaching.

Nitrate leaching can occur on all tillage soils, but is likely to be greatest on intensive spring-sowing tillage farms where the land remains fallow during the winter.

The sowing date of cover crops is crucial.

The more growth that takes place, the more nitrate will be taken up.

Sowing cover crops can deliver many advantages within an arable rotation. (Pic: Freelance)

Large biomass production is vital to maximise the benefits of cover crops and early sowing is essential to achieve good autumn growth and subsequent large biomass.

Experiments carried out throughout the UK and Ireland confirm a linear reduction in the amount of biomass produced as sowing date is delayed.

So, the clear message is to plant cover crops as soon as straw is removed to reap the benefits.

Other benefits from cover crops include: improved soil structure, reduced compaction, increased water infiltration, and reduced risk of soil loss in periods of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, soil compaction is very common this year, following wet conditions earlier in the spring and last autumn.

Deep-rooting cover crops can play a role in alleviating some of these problems.

Impact of catch and cover cropping on potassium cycling

According to the Potash Development Association (PDA), cover and catch cropping form an important cog in the tillage regenerative farming wheel.

They help to provide soil cover at times when no plants would otherwise be growing.

The crops also provide the living roots after harvest to help feed bacteria and fungi that form part of the food web and maintain soils in a healthy state.

These plants, like all plants, will access nutrients from the soil, which hopefully then contribute to the needs of the following crops rather than some having been lost through leaching.

One of the many challenges, however, is that there is no specific definition of a cover crop, it all depends on what species are grown, when they are drilled, how well they are established and how successfully they establish and grow.

This means that there is no ‘standard’ data available on what a ‘cover crop’ will deliver, nor when the nutrients in its biomass will become available to subsequent crops.

Plants growing at a time of the year when nothing would otherwise be growing will pick up nutrients from the soil.

These nutrients, particularly the more mobile ones, such as nitrogen and sulphur, as well as potassium on light soils, may otherwise be at risk of moving down the profile following rainfall (particularly in late autumn or over winter).

If they are ‘held’ within the cover crop, they are protected in the topsoil, to be released back to the soil at some point following termination (whether by frost, physical or chemical means).

To a large extent, this is what the previously harvested crop has already achieved, with nutrients ‘held’ within the straw (where it is not removed) and the decaying root systems.

Not all nutrients behave the same way, with most being held within the structural parts of the plants; these will only become available (or at risk of leaching) once the plant begins to breakdown or decompose.

Potassium (K) is atypical: it is found in plants as the free K+ ion, or held in weak complexes, meaning it is released much more quickly and easily from unharvested material and residue.

The rate of release is largely related to rainfall amounts and timing.

In terms of their impact on the cycling of K in particular, crop species that pick up the available potassium in the soil and release it after destruction will have limited benefit.

The exception is very light soils, where the K may otherwise move down the soil profile, although this requires significant rainfall.

However, with the majority of nutrients likely to be slowly released from the unharvested material of the previous crop, this leaves the remaining available nutrients in soil as a target for catch or cover crops to take up.

Most catch and cover crops carry out the same functions as many cash crops, the only difference being that they have a shorter growing period and are generally not harvested.

These plants will therefore be utilising the same available (or exchangeable) nutrients within the soil, meaning the potential for plants to cycle nutrients will depend on the levels within the soil.

Cover or catch crops grown on soils with low available K are likely to contain less K than plants grown on a soil with a higher level of available potassium, just as would be the case for any cash crops.

There are a number of variables surrounding how much nutrient catch and cover crops may pick up and release back to the following crop, and species and soil nutrient levels are two of them.

Another is the length of time these crops are growing, as this will impact their access to soil reserves, effectively through the size and architecture of their root systems.

From a K perspective, the most effective plants at providing a benefit for following crops will be those that are able to access potassium reserves from deeper soil layers, bringing it closer to the surface, such as fodder radish.

This is less likely when these species are grown as cover or catch crops as the growing period is short and therefore roots are unlikely to have had time to develop fully before they are stalled by the weather, or destroyed for the establishment of the following cash crop.

Recycling nutrients

Once a cover crop is terminated, the nutrients contained in the residue will become available to the following crop over different timescales depending on the nutrient and the cover crop species.

For example, if a cover crop is destroyed shortly before sowing a spring crop, varying proportions of the nutrients it contains may be released too late to be usable by the crop.

Cover and catch crops have a greater role to play than purely nutrient cycling.

However, in this context the short growth period and restricted range of species are likely to result in limited quantities of nutrient being taken up by the cover crop.

For potassium in particular, the more nutrient-rich the soil, the greater the quantity that may be cycled.

Nutrient cycling through cover crops may slow the rate of decline in soil nutrient status, particularly on light soils, but they will not improve a soil that has a low nutrient status to begin with.

Cover and catch crops are generally grown at times of the year when nothing would otherwise be growing, between the harvest of one cash crop and the sowing of the next.

Along with the nutrient cycling, this provides soil cover which helps reduce the negative impact that rainfall can have on the soil.

Rainfall hitting bare soil can have a significant compacting effect, therefore cover crops can help to maintain, and in some cases improve, soil structure.

Improvements are particularly possible through deep-rooted crops like radish, which can help to rectify structural issues at depth.

Maintaining good soil structure, which is also assisted by the cycling of carbon (as an additional microbial food source) from cover crops, is clearly important for effective crop growth.

But it also provides for efficient nutrient use by the following cash crops.

This is improved through less restricted root length and architecture, root hairs and mycorrhizal relationships.

Cover crops can refine nitrogen use and protect water quality

A recent ADAS study has confirmed that cover crops can refine nitrogen (N) use and protect water quality.

This work was co-funded by funded by Affinity Water and Portsmouth Water under the aegis of a Nitrogen release from Cover crops (NiCCs) project.

It was centred on the identification of how best to destroy cover crops prior to the establishment of a new tillage enterprise.

During the trial, cover crops were destroyed either mechanically by rolling on a frost, chopping and incorporating, or with chemicals.

Two cover crop mixes were established.

One comprised phacelia and wild radish: the other featured a mix of Japanese oats, buckwheat and phacelia.

The results secured have identified that cover crops reduced nitrate leaching losses by up to 90% when compared to the weedy stubble control.

Depending on how well the cover crops established and the species mix, soil nitrogen supply to the following spring cereal crop also increased by up to 35 kg N/ha.

When it came to the subsequent spring cereal crop, yields following a cover crop were up by 0.2-1.0 t/ha when compared to yields following the weedy stubble control.

On destruction, the cover crops released significantly more N than the no cover/weedy stubble.

Moving to destruction methods, chemicals were found to have more benefits than mechanical methods.

N mineral release, grain N off-take, and total crop N uptake were all higher with chemical destruction. This led to subsequent improvements in yield, and in the case of spring oats, grain weight.

However, the study did acknowledge that, without financial incentives, it was marginally more cost-efficient for farmers to not grow a cover crop and destroy weeds chemically.

It emphasised that incentive schemes should support cover crop use so ‘harder to monetise’ benefits such as improved water quality, soil health and biodiversity can be realised.

“Cover crops can capture significant quantities of nitrogen over winter, thereby protecting surface and ground waters,” confirmed Dr Anne Bhogal, a principal soil scientist with ADAS.

Simon Deacon, from Portsmouth Water, further explained: “Cover crops have been proven to reduce nitrate leaching in to groundwater by up to 90% and therefore help toward improving water quality and supply of drinking water.”

He added: “This trial provides additional information that help toward improving cover crop management and improve water quality.”

“We are working with farmers to find sustainable solutions which work for both crop and water production,” commented Dan Coffey, from Catchment Water.

“The NiCCs trial has shown that cover crops are a vital measure for preventing nitrate leaching and demonstrate how farmers can potentially manage the destruction of cover crops to best utilise fixed nitrogen for subsequent crops.”

The results of this ADAS trial will be of significance for tillage farmers throughout the UK and Ireland.