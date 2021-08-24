Cow and heifers selling to £1475 at Markethill

Cow/heifers sold to £222 for 660k at £1475 followed by £196 for 718k at £1405. Fleshed cows sold to £181 for 640k at £1175.

Main demand from £155 to £179 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £149 for 950k at £1415.

All fleshed Friesian cows from £125 to £141 per 100 kilos.

Second quality from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Poiyntzpass farmer 664k £1475 £222.00; Poyntzpass farmer 718k £1405 £196.0; Armagh farmer 656k £1215 £185.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 648k £1175 £181.00; Armagh farmer 646k £1155 £179.00; Armagh farmer 774k £1315 £170.00; Armagh farmer 666k £1115 £167.00; Richhill farmer 750k £1235 £165.00 and Armagh farmer 702k £1155 £165.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 952k £1415 £149.00; Portadown farmer 684k £965 £141.00; Portadown farmer 826k £1165 £141.00; Armagh farmer 632k £875 £138.00; Armagh farmer 712k £955 £134.00; Armagh farmer 678k £895 £132.00 and Dungannon farmer 678k £855 £126.

Calves

100 calves. Good quality bull calves under six weeks sold to £450 for a three week old Limousin followed by £360 for five week old Limousin.

All good quality bulls from £260 to £360 each.

Heifer calves sold up to £345 for a Whitehead followed by £310 for a Whitehead. Main demand from £210 to £295 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £450; Limousin £360; Hereford £345; Hereford £340; Hereford £335; Hereford £320 and Limousin £310.

Heifer calves