Cow and heifers selling to £1475 at Markethill
An entry of 90 cull cows on Tuesday 24th August maintained a very firm trade.
Cow/heifers sold to £222 for 660k at £1475 followed by £196 for 718k at £1405. Fleshed cows sold to £181 for 640k at £1175.
Main demand from £155 to £179 per 100 kilos.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £149 for 950k at £1415.
All fleshed Friesian cows from £125 to £141 per 100 kilos.
Second quality from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Poiyntzpass farmer 664k £1475 £222.00; Poyntzpass farmer 718k £1405 £196.0; Armagh farmer 656k £1215 £185.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 648k £1175 £181.00; Armagh farmer 646k £1155 £179.00; Armagh farmer 774k £1315 £170.00; Armagh farmer 666k £1115 £167.00; Richhill farmer 750k £1235 £165.00 and Armagh farmer 702k £1155 £165.
Friesian cull cows
Armagh farmer 952k £1415 £149.00; Portadown farmer 684k £965 £141.00; Portadown farmer 826k £1165 £141.00; Armagh farmer 632k £875 £138.00; Armagh farmer 712k £955 £134.00; Armagh farmer 678k £895 £132.00 and Dungannon farmer 678k £855 £126.
Calves
100 calves. Good quality bull calves under six weeks sold to £450 for a three week old Limousin followed by £360 for five week old Limousin.
All good quality bulls from £260 to £360 each.
Heifer calves sold up to £345 for a Whitehead followed by £310 for a Whitehead. Main demand from £210 to £295 each.
Bull calves
Limousin £450; Limousin £360; Hereford £345; Hereford £340; Hereford £335; Hereford £320 and Limousin £310.
Heifer calves
Hereford £345; Hereford £310; Aberdeen Angus £300; Limousin £295; Aberdeen Angus £280; Limousin £270 and Shorthorn beef £255.