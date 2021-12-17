Cow with bull sell for £1830 at Enniskillen
The last sale of the year ended on a high note and a good supply of cattle, with light weights bullocks selling from 274ppk for a 422kg Charolais at £1160.
Heavier bullocks to 243ppk for a 534kg Charolais at £100 and up to £1580 per head for a 706kg Shorthorn.
Bullocks
Omagh producer 470kg Charolais at £1110, 418kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1010, 478kg Charolais at £1130; Derrylin producer 466kg Charolais at £1150, 494kg Charolais at £1160, 522kg Charolais at £1280, 604kg Charolais at £1400, 502kg Limousin at £1140; Enniskillen producer 706kg Shorthorn at £1580, 504kg Limousin at £1100, 494kg Charolais at £1200, 434kg Charolais at £1050, 422kg Charolais at £1160, 550kg Charolais at £1260, 446kg Aberdeen Angus at £930; Letterbreen producer 498kg Charolais at £1270, 524kg Charolais at £1290, 514kg Charolais at £1290, 534kg Charolais at £1300; Lisnaskea producer 578kg Charolais at £1240; Belleek producer 600kg heifer at £1250, 570kg heifer at £1080, 520kg Limousin at £1160, 500kg Limousin 1110, 406kg Charolais at £1040 and Fivemiletown producer 558kg Limousin at £1310, 590kg Charolais at £1300, 538kg Charolais at £1290.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1080 for a Charolais 412kg , heifers sold from £620 to £1040 for a Charolais 396kg.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 412kg Charolais steer at £1080, 214kg Charolais heifer at £630, 297kg Limousin bull at £850, 340kg Charolais steer at £1180; Derrylin producer 470kg Charolais steer at £1180, 351kg Charolais steer at £940, 374kg Charolais bull at £930, 345kg Charolais bull at £900, 396kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 399kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 420kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Lisnaskea producer 323kg Charolais bull at £970, 304kg Charolais bull at £910, 320kg Charolais bull at £940, 369kg Charolais bull at £980, 362kg Limousin bull at £770; Kesh producer 326kg Charolais heifer at £890, 323kg Limousin bull at £910, 324kg Charolais bull at £920; Kinawley producer 412kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 410kg Charolais steer at £1060, 275kg Limousin bull at £730; Lisnaskea producer 324kg Limousin bull at £760, 350kg Limousin bull at £840; Monea producer 412kg Charolais bull at £1080, 214kg Charolais heifer at £630, 297kg Limousin bull at £850; Kesh producer 266kg Charolais heifer at £730, 336kg Charolais heifer at £850, 365kg Limousin heifer at £870 and Lisnarick producer 306kg Charolais heifer at £800, 241kg Limousin heifer at £680.
Calves
Beef bred bull calves sold from £200 to £460 for a Limousin, while heifer calves sold to £220 for an Aberdeen Angus.
Kesh producer Limousin bull at £460, Limousin bull at £345; Letterbreen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £365, Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Aberdeen Angus bull at £310; Enniskillen producer Limousin bull at £270, Belgian Blue bull at £300, Simmental bull at £200 and Kinawley producer Belgian Blue bull at £300.
Suckler cows
Irvinestown producer Simmental cow with bull at £1830, Simmental cow with bull at £1760, Limousin cow with heifer at £1490; Boho producer Charolais cow with bull at £1540; Derrylester producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1500; Derrygonnelly producer Belgian Blue cow with bull at £1420; Monea producer Limousin cow with bull at £1420; Lisnaskea producer Simmental cow with heifer at £1410; Pettigo producer Charolais cow with heifer at £1380 and Lack producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1340.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 235ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1360.
Medium and light weights from 200-266ppk paid for a 320kg Charolais at £850.
Trillick producer Charolais 580kg at £1360, Charolais 550kg at £1300; Brookeborough producer Charolais 600kg Charolais 560kg at £1250; Enniskillen producer Charolais 580kg at £1260, Charolais 560kg at £1200, Charolais 458kg at £1080 and Derrylin producer Charolais 470kg at £1090.
Fat cows
Beef lots sold to 195ppk sold to 195ppk paid for a 710kg Charolais at £1380.
Lighter cows sold to 210ppk paid for a 500kg Charolais at £1050.
Friesian cows from 70-143ppk paid for a 674kg at £970.
Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 860kg at £1440, Charolais 790kg at £1370; Enniskillen producer Charolais 710kg at £1380 and Derrylin producer Charolais 650kg at £1240, Charolais 610kg at £1120.