Cow with heifer sell for £1960 at Enniskillen

In the bullock ring light weights selling from 230p to 278p for a Aberdeen Angus 392kg at £1090. Heavy weights from 205p to 250p for a 632kg Charolais at £1580 and up to £1730 per head.

Bullocks

Irvinestown producer 502kg Charolais at £1320, 566kg Charolais at £1360, 54kg Charolais at £1210, Caledon producer 664kg Simmental at £1410, 566kg Limousin at £1270, Dungannon producer 498kg Charolais at £1280, 588kg Charolais at £1350, 566kg Aberdeen Angus at £1340, Aughnacloy producer 456kg Charolais at £1260, 422kg Limousin at £1100, 490kg Limousin at £1220, Enniskillen producer 628kg Charolais at £1460, 56kg Limousin at £1290, 494kg Charolais at £1250, 536kg Limousin at £1290, Derrylin producer 614kg Charolais at £1540, 646kg Charolais at £1590, 574kg Charolais at £1440, 632kg Charolais at £1580, Dungannon producer 834kg at £1730, 734kg Charolais at £1650, 640kg at £1500, 412kg Charolais at £1220, 400kg Charolais at £1200, 418kg Simmental at £1130, Lisbellaw producer 490kg at £1140, 492kg at £1090, 498kg Charolais at £1120, Lisnaskea producer 542kg Limousin at £1120, 522kg at £1130, 538kg Limousin at £1220, Fivemiletown producer 430kg Limousin at £1000, 566kg Charolais at £130, 554kgk 542kg Charolais at £1220, Boho producer 598kg at £1300, 610kg Limousin at £1370, 574kg Limousin at £1210, Churchill producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1300, 514kg Aberdeen Angus at £1100, Derrylin producer 478kg Belgian Blue at £940, 476kg Charolais 1250, Belgian Blue at £970, Trillick producer 470kg Charolais at £1230, 342kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1000, 432kg at £1000, Newtownbutler producer 536kg Charolais at £1290, 628kg Charolais at £1350, 570kg Charolais at £1270, Fintona producer 446kg Simmental at £1100, Lisnaskea producer 336kg Limousin 900, 438kg Limousin at £1070, 372kg Limousin at £970, Belcoo producer 412kg Charolais at £1140, 452kg Charolais at £1180, Castlederg producer 588kg Limousin at £1350, 694kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, 686kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 662kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360 and Kesh producer 532kg Charolais at £270, 560kg Limousin at £1290.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from £750 to £1190 for a Charolais 392kg , heifers sold from 650 to 990 for a Charolais 360kg.

Ruling prices: Rosslea producer 392kg Charolais steer at £1190, 366kg Charolais steer at £1120, 371kg Charolais steer at £1120, 360kg Charolais heifer at £990, Belcoo producer 352kg Charolais steer at £1060, 336kg Charolais heifer at £880, 329kg Charolais steer at £1050, Garrison producer 260kg Charolais heifer at £800, 265kg Charolais heifer at £770, 200kg Charolais heifer at £700, 260kg Charolais heifer at £780, Trillick producer 312kg Charolais heifer at £800, 358kg Charolais heifer at £900, Ederney producer 399kg Charolais steer at £1170, 327kg Limousin heifer at £930, 316kg Charolais bull at £890, 371kg Limousin steer at £1120, 392kg Charolais steer at £1190, Enniskillen 475kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1180, 432kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1130, 314kg Blonde d’Aquitaine steer at £800, 329kg Charolais steer at £1040, 216kg Charolais heifer at £750, Lisbellaw producer 248kg Charolais bull at £810, 221kg Charolais heifer at £700, 238kg Charolais bull at £820, 223kg Charolais heifer at £650, Lisnaskea producer 412kg Charolais heifer at £980, 356kg Charolais heifer at £800, 470k Belgian Blue bull at £910, Newtownstewart producer 405kg Charolais heifer at £1090, 402kg Limousin heifer at £990, 369kg Limousin heifer at £750, Irvinestown producer 434kg Charolais steer at £1090, 238kg Limousin hr at £600, 224kg Charolais bull at £730, 217kg Limousin heifer at £530 and Kinawley producer 210Charolais heifer at £580, 289kg Limousin heifer at £710, 221kg Charolais heifer at £570.

Calves

Springfield producer Charolais bull at £380, Kesh producer Limousin bull at £360, Augher producer Charolais bull at £300, Kinawley producer Limousin bull at £330, Hereford heifer at £300, Trillick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £315, Friesian bull at £100, Derrygonnelly producer Limousin heifer at £285, Friesian bull at £110 and Lisbellaw producer Friesian bull at £115.

Suckler cows

Newtownbutler producer Belgian Blue cow with heifer at £1960, Limousin cow with heifer at £1760, Enniskillen producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1910, Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1890, Castlederg producer Charolais cow with bull at £1550 and Kinawley producer springing Limousin heifer at £1670, springing Simmental cow at £1530, springing Limousin heifer at £1490, springing Limousin cow at £1390.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 235ppk paid for a 610kg Charolais at £1430, medum weights from 204-250ppk paid for a 520kg Charolais at £1300, Lighter weights from 208-267ppk pai for a 390kg Charolais at £1040.

Derrylin producer Charolais 610kg at £1430, Enniskillen producer Charolais 620kg at £1410, H 520kg at £1260, Charolais 535kg at £1240, Dungannon producer Charolais 520kg at £1300 and Tamlaght producer Charolais 600kg at £1390, Charolais 550kg £1280.

Fat cows: Beef lots sold to 196ppk paid for a 800kg Charolais at £1570 , light weights sold from 109-202ppk paid for a 500kg at £1020, Friesian cows from 72-150pp paid for a 600kg Friesian at £900.