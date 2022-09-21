Cow with twin calves sells for £2380 at Lisnaskea
Another good entry on Tuesday 20th September at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales returned a keen demand for all sorts.
This week cows and calves sold to £2380 for cow with twin calves with a heifer with bull calf selling to £1080.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1070 for a 485kg Limousin with a 395kg Limousin to £990 and smaller sorts sold to £680 for a 230kg Charolais.
Weanling heifers sold to £970 for a 440kg Charolais with a 380kg Charolais to £900 and smaller sorts to £550 for a 190kg Limousin.
Most Popular
Sample prices
Cows and calves
Lisnaskea producer £2380 for aged cow with twin calves (bull and heifer) and Kinawley producer £1080 for heifer with young bull calf.
Weanling steers and bulls
Lisnaskea producer 485kg Limousin to £1070, 410kg Limousin to £950 and 390kg Limousin to £925. Derrylin producer 395kg Limousin to £990, 395kg Limousin to £970, 390kg Limousin to £920, 290kg Limousin to £855 and 340kg Limousin to £805. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Simmental to £950, 340kg Limousin to £880, 335kg Limousin to £750, 270kg Simmental to £700, 275kg Limousin to £675 and 250kg Limousin to £490. Newtownbutler producer 515kg Hereford to £945. Newtownbutler producer 375kg Limousin to £920. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £880 and 320kg Simmental to £805. Derrylin. Derrylin producer 280kg Charolais to £750 and 240kg Simmental to £605. producer 315kg Limousin to £740 and 255kg Charolais to £600. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £700, 325kg Charolais to £690 and 230kg Charolais to £680. Rosslea producer 250kg Limousin to £675 and 225kg Limousin to £645. Derrylin producer 240kg Simmental to £605.
Weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £970, 450kg Simmental to £950, 420kg Limousin to £940, 380kg Charolais to £900 and 410kg Limousin to £870. Derrylin producer 510kg Hereford to £800, 335kg Charolais to £780, 310kg Charolais to £660 and 300kg Charolais to £600. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £760, 345kg Simmental to £740, and 335kg Limousin to £680. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Limousin to £615. Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin to £595, 240kg Belgian Blue to £590, 230kg Limousin to £550, and 190kg Limousin to £550. Derrylin producer 270kg Charolais to £580, 250kg Charolais to £580, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £540, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £540, 300kg Charolais to £540, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £540.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand from online and ringside competition.