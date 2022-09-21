Cow with twin calves sells for £2380 at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £2380 for cow with twin calves with a heifer with bull calf selling to £1080.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1070 for a 485kg Limousin with a 395kg Limousin to £990 and smaller sorts sold to £680 for a 230kg Charolais.

Weanling heifers sold to £970 for a 440kg Charolais with a 380kg Charolais to £900 and smaller sorts to £550 for a 190kg Limousin.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Lisnaskea producer £2380 for aged cow with twin calves (bull and heifer) and Kinawley producer £1080 for heifer with young bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 485kg Limousin to £1070, 410kg Limousin to £950 and 390kg Limousin to £925. Derrylin producer 395kg Limousin to £990, 395kg Limousin to £970, 390kg Limousin to £920, 290kg Limousin to £855 and 340kg Limousin to £805. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Simmental to £950, 340kg Limousin to £880, 335kg Limousin to £750, 270kg Simmental to £700, 275kg Limousin to £675 and 250kg Limousin to £490. Newtownbutler producer 515kg Hereford to £945. Newtownbutler producer 375kg Limousin to £920. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £880 and 320kg Simmental to £805. Derrylin. Derrylin producer 280kg Charolais to £750 and 240kg Simmental to £605. producer 315kg Limousin to £740 and 255kg Charolais to £600. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £700, 325kg Charolais to £690 and 230kg Charolais to £680. Rosslea producer 250kg Limousin to £675 and 225kg Limousin to £645. Derrylin producer 240kg Simmental to £605.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £970, 450kg Simmental to £950, 420kg Limousin to £940, 380kg Charolais to £900 and 410kg Limousin to £870. Derrylin producer 510kg Hereford to £800, 335kg Charolais to £780, 310kg Charolais to £660 and 300kg Charolais to £600. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £760, 345kg Simmental to £740, and 335kg Limousin to £680. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Limousin to £615. Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin to £595, 240kg Belgian Blue to £590, 230kg Limousin to £550, and 190kg Limousin to £550. Derrylin producer 270kg Charolais to £580, 250kg Charolais to £580, 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £540, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £540, 300kg Charolais to £540, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £540.