Cow/heifers sell to a top of £1095 at Markethill

Heavy cows sold to £185 for 810k at £1505 for an Armagh producer. Main demand from £150 to £181 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £144 for 678k at £975 followed by £134 for 670k at £905. Top price Friesian £1065 for 808k £132. Second quality friesians from £105 to £120 and the poorest types from £70 to £90 per 100 kilos.