Cow/heifers selling to up £2690 at Markethill Mart
Cow/heifers sold up to £356 for 756k at £2690 from a Derrynoose farmer followed by £318 for 698k at £2220 from a Newtownhamilton producer.
A Benburb producer received £309 for 538k at £1660.
Heavy fleshed cows to £307 for 740k at £2290 for a Derrynoose farmer.
Main demand for beef bred cows from £240 to £300 per 100 kilos.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £218 for 770k at £1680 from a Bessbrook farmer followed by £205 for 758k at £1550 from a Portadown producer.
Main demand from £185 to £198 per 100 kilos.
Second quality Friesians from £150 to £175 and the poorest types from £120 to £140 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Derrynoose farmer 756k £2690 £356.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 698k £2220 £318.00; Benburb farmer 538k £1660 £309.00; Derrynoose farmer 746k £2290 £307.00; Benburb farmer 548k £1660 £303.00; Benburb farmer 576k £1730 £300.00; Cullyhanna farmer 624k £1860 £298.00; Cullyhanna farmer 810k £2340 £289.00; Cullyhanna farmer 822k £2270 £276.00; Keady farmer 706k £1920 £272.00 and Newry farmer 648k £1750 £270.
Friesian cull cows
Bessbrook farmer 770k £1680 £218.00; Portadown farmer 758k £1550 £205.00; Dungannon farmer 778k £1540 £198.00; Armagh farmer 678k £1320 £195.00; Keady farmer 662k £1280 £193.00; Markethill farmer 640k £1230 £192.00 and Derrynoose farmer 878k £1660 £189.
Calves
The 180 calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand.
Good quality bull calves selling to £635 for a four week old Charolais from a Poyntzpass farmer.
The same owner received £550 and £530 for Charolais bulls.
Main demand for good quality bulls from £380 to £470.
Plainer types from £220 to £330.
Heifer calves sold to £645 for a four week old Belgian Blue from a Poyntzpass farmer.
The same owner received £600 and £595 and £550 for good quality heifer calves.
All good quality heifers sold from £320 to £480 each.
Friesian bull calves sold to £300 for a eight week old Friesian.
Younger Friesians sold from £120 to £180 each.
Bull calves
Charolais £635; Belgian Blue £550; Charolais £530; Belgian Blue £470; Aberdeen Angus £460; Limousin £460; Belgian Blue £450 and Limousin £440.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £645; Belgian Blue £600; Charolais £595; Holstein £550; Charolais £505; Charolais £485; Belgian Blue £470; Belgian Blue £440; Belgian Blue £440 and Charolais £420.
The monthly dairy sale next Tuesday will included 20 calved heifers from a local producer, 15 calved heifers from a Newry producer, 10 calved heifers from a Richhill farmer, 8 maiden heifers from a Richhill farmer, 4 calved heifers from a Loughgall producer.
Dairy sale with start at 12.30pm.