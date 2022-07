Cows and calves sell to £1240 at Lisnaskea

Steers & Bulls sold to £1145 for a 445kg Ch. (£257) with a 410kf Ch. to £1095 (£267) Weanling Heifers sold to £750 for a 360kg S/Horn.

SAMPLE PRICES;

COWS & CALVES

Lisnaskea Producer £1240 for Char. Cow with Lim. Heifer Calf. Derrylin Producer £1100 for a S/Horn Cow with AA. Bull Calf.

STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea Producer 445kg Ch. to £1145 (£257) and 410kg Ch. to £1090 (£267) Lisnaskea Producer 580kg S/Horn to £1110, and 410kg Lim. to £900. Derrylin Producer 440kg Sim. to £935. Clogher Producer 440kg AA. to £920, 350kg AAs. to £735 X 2 and 320kg Her. to £615. Derrylin Prodiucer 430kg S/Horn to £830. Derrylin Producer 365kg AA. to £640. Newtownbutler Producer 255kg Ch. to £655, 295kg Ch. to £630, 325kg Lim. to £510, and 270kg Ch. to £480.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Derrylin Producer 360kg S/Horn to £750 and 360kg Sim. to £540. Newtownbutler Producer 300kg Limms to £550 X 2 300 kg Limms . to £500 X 2 290kg Ch. to £490, 290kg Lim. to £450, and 275kg Lim. to £450.