Cows and calves sell to £1500 at Lisnaskea

This week Cows & Calves sold to £1500. Strong Bullocks sold to £1220 for a 570kg AA. (£214) and £1210 for a 620kg Her (£195). Heavy Heifers sold to £1170 for a 635kg AA (£184) and 555kg Ch. to £1080 (£195).

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £950 for a 390kg Ch. (£244) with smaller ones selling to £710 for a 240kg Ch (£296).

Weanling Heifers sold to £850 for a 390kg Ch. with smaller ones selling to £500 for a 170kg Ch. (£312) with a 180 Ch. to £540 and a 180kg Lim. to £540 (£300)

SAMPLE PRICES:

COWS & CALVES: Derrylin Producer Cow with Bull Calf to £1500. Derrylin Producer S/H Cow with Gal. Heifer Calf to £1280 and a S/H Cow with Gal. Bull Calf to £1100

STORE BULLOCKS: Maguiresbridge Producer 570kg AA. to £1220 (£214) 620kg Her. to £1210 (£195) 475kg Lim. to £1110 (£195) 430kg AA. to £1000, 400kg AA. to £840 and 445kg Fries to £700.

STORE HEIFERS: Maguiresbridge Producer 635kg AA. to £1170 (£184) Lisnaskea Producer 555kg Ch. to £1080 (£195) and 430kg Ch. to £910 (£212) Derrylin Producer 410kg Ch. to £880.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer 390kg Ch. to £950 (£244) and 280kg AA. to £630. Brookeborough Producer 380kg Lim. to £900. Lisnaskea Producer 345kg Ch. to £890 (£258) 365kg Ch. to £830, 315kg Ch. to £715 and 240kg Ch. to £710 (£296) Brookeborough Producer 300kg Ch. to £775, 325kg Ch. to £745, 310kg Ch. to £695, 250kg Lim. to £635 and 270kg Lim. to £590. Derrylin Producer 300kg Ch. to £770 and 355kg Ch. to £740. Derrygonnelly Producer 255kg Ch. to £675 and 250kg Ch. to £650. Garrison Producer 280kg AA. to £630 and 220kg Ch. to £620 (£282)

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea Producer 390kg Ch. to £850. Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Ch. to £840 (£271) 320kg Lim. to £775, 305kg Ch. to £700, 320kg Lim. to £685, 315kg Ch. to £675 and 315kg Ch. to £650. Derrylin Producer 365kg Ch. to £790, 305kg Ch. to £695, 310kg Ch. to £685, and 315kg Ch. to £645. Derrylin Producer 315kg Ch. to £755. Derrylin Producer 290kg Ch. to £690. Brookeborough Producer 255kg Ch. to £630. Kinawley Producer 290kg Ch. to £590, 240kg Ch. to £530, and 175kg Ch. to £465. Derrygonnelly Producer 180kg Lim. to £540 (£300) 180kg Ch. to £540 (£300) 170kg Ch. to £530 (£312) 190kg Ch. to £530 (£279) and 190kg Ch. to £500 (£263)