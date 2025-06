Cows and calves sell to £4320 at Hilltown Saleyard

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 26th June saw fat ewes sell to £195, fat lambs to £170 and store lambs to £8.20/kg.

Fat ewes: Rostrevor farmer £195, Kilcoo farmer £192, Kilkeel farmer £184, Kilkeel farmer £176, Rostrevor farmer £170, Hilltown farmer £168, Kilkeel farmer £166, Kilcoo farmer £166, Rostrevor farmer £164, Kilkeel farmer £158, Newcastle farmer £156, Castlewellan farmer £154, Kilkeel farmer £153, Kilkeel farmer £152, Hilltown farmer £150 and Kilkeel farmer £148.

Fat lambs: Kilkeel farmer £170 for 33kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £156 for 25kg (624ppk), Hilltown farmer £154 for 25kg (616ppk), Castlewellan farmer £150 for 24.4kg (615ppk), Rostrevor farmer £147 for 24.3kg (605ppk), Kilkeel farmer £146 for 24kg (608ppk), Mayobridge farmer £146 for 21.3kg (685ppk), Rostrevor farmer £144 for 23kg (626ppk), Kilcoo farmer £143 for 22.5kg (635ppk), Kilkeel farmer £140 for 22.1kg (633ppk), Mayobridge farmer £138 for 22kg (627ppk) and Hilltown farmer £130 for 20kg (650ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £124 for 19kg (652ppk), Castlewellan farmer £123 for 18.1kg (679ppk), Banbridge farmer £123 for 18.6kg (679ppk), £121 for 16.9kg (716ppk), Hilltown farmer 3120 for 16.3kg (736ppk), Kilkeel farmer £119 for 17.5kg (680ppk), Kilkeel farmer £118 for 16.6kg (711ppk), Cabra farmer £118 for 15.1kg (781ppk), Hilltown farmer £117 for 14.9kg (785ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 15.8kg (734ppk), Newry farmer £116 for 15.6kg (743ppk), Hilltown farmer £115 for 15.9kg (723ppk), Newry farmer £115 for 16.3kg (723ppk), Cabra farmer £110 for 14.7kg (748ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 15kg (733ppk), Kilkeel farmer £102 for 14.2kg (718ppk) and £101 for 13.4kg (753ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £96 for 11.7kg (820ppk) and £89 for 12kg (741ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A good entry of cattle to Hilltown mart saw a cow with calf at foot sell to £4320, fat cows to £2450, heifers to £2450 and bullocks to £2790.

Fat cows: Rostrevor farmer £2450 for 752kg (326ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2340 for 660kg (354ppk), Rostrevor farmer £2250 for 652kg (345ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2220 for 640kg (347ppk), Hilltown farmer £2160 for 688kg (314ppk), Dromara farmer £2080 for 610kg (341ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £2050 for 586kg (349ppk).

Cows and Calves: Hilltown farmer £4320, £3400, £3400 and £3300, Attical farmer £2690. Kilkeel farmer £2240, Ballyward farmer £2180, Dromore farmer £2110 and £2100 and Ballyward farmer £2060.

Weanling heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1470 for 334kg (440ppk) and Crossmaglen farmer £1010 for 244kg (414ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £2240 for 466kg (481ppk), Newcastle farmer £2050 for 398kg (515ppk), Dromore farmer £2000 for 450kg (444ppk), Newcastle farmer £2000 for 358kg (558ppk), Dromore farmer £1880 for 442kg (425ppk), Annalong farmer £1470 for 276kg (532ppk), Dromore farmer £1450 for 332kg (436ppk) and Annalong farmer £1410 for 330kg (427ppk) and £1380 for 330kg (418ppk).

Heifers: Castlewellan farmer £2450 for 756kg (324ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2220 for 658kg (337ppk), Hilltown farmer £2000 for 524kg (381ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1810 for 502kg (360ppk), Newcastle farmer £1700 for 464kg (366ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1700 for 488kg (348ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1560 for 400kg (390ppk), Hilltown farmer £1550 for 358kg (433ppk) and Newcastle farmer £1410 for 380kg (371ppk).

Bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £2790 for 740kg (377ppk), £2640 for 700kg (377ppk), £2550 for 682kg (374ppk), Rathfriland farmer £2420 for 650kg (372ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2250 for 662kg (339ppk), Rathfriland farmer £2230 for 626kg (356ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2140 for 552kg (387ppk), Castlewellan farmer £2020 for 572kg (353ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2000 for 564kg (354ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1940 for 514kg (377ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1910 for 526kg (363ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1900 for 540kg (352ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1730 for 482kg (359ppk).