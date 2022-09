Cows and calves selling a top of £2020 at Rathfriland

Topped to £545 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Scarva farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £1110 for a 528k Aberdeen Angus heifer from Ballynahinch farmer.

Fat cows topped £128 for 658k Limousin.

Cows and calves topped £2020.

Heifers topped £1500 for 614k Charolais.

Bullocks topped at £1430 for 594k Limousin,

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Scarva farmer Belgian Blue at £545, Belgian Blue at £540, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £440, Aberdeen Angus at £415, Whitecross farmer Aberdeen Angus at £385, Aberdeen Angus at £375, Scarva farmer Aberdeen Angus at £365, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Whitecross farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350 and Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £350.

Heifer calves

Portadown farmer Belgian Blue at £365, Belgian Blue at £300, Whitecross farmer Aberdeen Angus at £290, Lisburn farmer Hereford at £285, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £265, Lisburn farmer Belgian Blue at £260, Lisburn farmer Hereford at £250, Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue at £240 and Lisburn farmer Hereford at £230.

Weanling male calves

Armagh farmer Limousin 266k at £800 (301), Ballyward farmer Limousin 286k at £860 (301), Limousin 286k at £855 (299), Limousin 276k at £820 (298), Killowen farmer Charolais 382k at £1000, Newcastle farmer Hereford 510k at £990, Ballyward farmer Limousin 336k at £950, Newcastle farmer Charolais 316k at £890, Moira farmer Charolais 346k at £890 and Ballyward farmer Limousin 328k at £890, Limousin 308k at £865, Limousin 286k at £860.

Weanling heifer calves

Annaclone farmer Charolais 296k at £840 (284), Killowen farmer Limousin 320k at £820 (257), Kilkeel farmer Charolais 282k at £720 (255), Annaclone farmer Charolais 352k at £870 (247), Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 528k at £1110, Limousin 494k at £1060, Annaclone farmer Charolais 352k at £870, Newcastle farmer Charolais 400k at £860, Annaclone farmer Charolais 296k at £840, Charolais 348k at £840, Killowen farmer Limousin 320k at £820, Newcastle farmer Belgian Blue 362k at £800, Charolais 338k at £780 and Moira farmer Charolais 336k at £770.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 658k at £1280, Corbet farmer Friesian 590k at £1060, Banbridge farmer Holstein 716k at £1050, Warrenpoint farmer Aberdeen Angus 622k at £950, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 604k at £880, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 644k at £870, Banbridge farmer Friesian 722k at £860, Lisburn farmer Hereford 722k at £860 and Banbridge farmer Holstein 690k at £860, Holstein 658k at £810.

Cow’s and calves

Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue cow and Limousin calf at £2020, Lisburn farmer Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1520 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin at £1400, Limousin at £1180.

Store heifers

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 614k at £1500 (245), Charolais 562k at £1360 (242), Limousin 588k at £1370 (233), Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 412k at £950 (231), Rathfriland farmer Limousin 594k at £1360 (229) and Rathfriland farmer Charolais 614k at £1500, Charolais 638k at £1380, Limousin 588k at £1370, Charolais 562k at £1360, Limousin 594k at £1360, Limousin 598k at £1350, Saler 590k at £1340, Limousin 610k at £1330, Belgian Blue 596k at £1330, Belgian Blue 586k at £1310.

Bullocks

Ballymartin farmer Limousin 500k at £1290 (258), Charolais 538k at £1320 (246), Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 522k at £1270 (243), Limousin 594k at £1430 (241), Dromara farmer Limousin 594k at £1430, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 648k at £1400, Hereford 658k at £1400, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 604k at £1400, Dromara farmer Limousin 682k at £1360, Belgian Blue 582k at £1340, Aberdeen Angus 710k at £1340 and Ballymartin farmer Charolais 558k at £1330, Charolais 538k at £1320, Charolais 548k at £1290.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw large show of stock and lambs selling to a better trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Kilkeel farmer topped the sale at £5.63 a kilo for 10.3kg at £58.

Fat ewes topped at £128 for a Suffolk ewes from a Rathfriland farmer.

More ewes over the £120 mark this week with plainer ewes from £106 to £118.

Spring lambs

Kilkeel farmer 29k at £112, Newry farmer 28k at £110, Rathfriland farmer 27kg at £109, Castlewellan farmer 25.5k at £108.5, Hilltown farmer 25.8k at £108, Rathfriland farmer 25.5kg at £107, 24.6k at £106.5, Clough farmer 26kg at £106 and Rathfriland farmer 23.9kg at £105.

Fat ewes

Rathfriland farmer: £128, Katesbridge farmer: at £138, Katesbridge farmer at £127, Bryansford farmer at £124, Dromore farmer at £124, Kilkeel farmer at £118, Castlewellan farmer at £112, Bryansford farmer at £112, Rathfriland farmer at £106 and Ballynahinch farmer at £88.

Fat rams

Rathfriland farmer £152 and Katesbridge farmer £66.

Breeding ewes £154, £148, £142 and £140.