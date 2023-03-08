This week cows and calves sold to £1680.

Store bullocks sold to £1340 for a 520kg Limousin (£258).

Store heifers sold to £1300 for 520kg Limousin (£250).

Weanling males sold to £1350 for a 395kg Charolais (£342) a 365 Charolais sold to £1160 (£318) and selling to a high of £376 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais to £950 and a 185 Charolais to £680 (£368) with all good quality lots selling over the £300 plus per 100kg a weanling.

Heifers sold to £1115 for a 410kg Limousin (£272) with a 395kg Charolais to £1100 (£278) a 350kg Charolais sold to £1040 (£297) 360kg Charolais sold to £1035 (£288) and selling to a high of £353 per 100kg for a 160kg Charolais to £565.

Leading prices

Cows and calves

Lisnaskea producer sold an Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf to £1680. Fivemiletown producer £1120 for Hereford. Heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

Store and weanling males

Fivemiletown producer 520kg Limousin to £1340 (£258) Newtownbutler producer 395kg Charolais to £1350 (£342) 365kg Charolais to £1160 (£318) and 360kg Charolais to £1100 (£306) Derrygonnelly producer 345kg Charolais to £1140 (£330) 310kg Charolais to £935 (£302) and 260kg Limousin to £740. Florencecourt producer 350kg Charolais to £1090 (£311) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £945 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £795. Newtownbutler producer 385kg Charolais to £1065 (£277) 340kg Charolais to £990 (£291) 290kg Charolais to £960 (£331) 270kg Charolais to £940 (£348) 300kg Charolais to £940 (£313) 255kg Charolais to £920 (£361) 315kg Charolais to £825 and 305kg Charolais to £805. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Limousin to £1080. Tempo producer 410kg Limousin to £1055. Rosslea producer 330kg Limousin to £1005 (£305) Fivemiletown producer 320kg Charolais to £1000 (£313) 370kg Limousin to £970 (£262) 315kg Charolais to £970 (£308) 270kg Limousin to £870 (£322) 235kg Charolais to £785 (£326) 245kg Charolais to £770 (£314); 240kg Charolais to £755 (£315) 320kg Charolais to £725, 265kg Limousin to £700, 260kg Limousin to £700, and 250kg Limousin to £700 (£280) Rosslea producer 345kg Charolais to £980 (£284) Fivemiletown producer 265kg Charolais to £950 (£358. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £945 (£305); Fivemiletown producer 250kg Charolais to £940 (£376) 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 (£287) 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 (£270) and 285kg Simmental to £815 (£286) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £920 (£307) 280kg Limousin to £820 (£293) and 240kg Limousin to £720 (£300) Derrylin producer 300kg Hereford to £740, 210kg Hereford to £650 (£310) 220kg Hereford to £650 (£295) 260kg Hereford to £620 and 250kg Hereford to £610. Fivemiletown producer 260kg Belgian Blue to £690. Newtownbutler producer 185kg Charolais to £680 (£368).

Store and weanling heifers

Maguiresbridge producer 520kg Limousin to £1300 (£250) 420kg Limousin to £1110 (£264) and 470kg Hereford to £950. Derrylin producer 410kg Limousin to £1115 (£272) 330kg Limousin to £865, 320kg Limousin to £845, 330kg Limousin to £840, and 285kg Limousin to £670. Newtownbutler producer 395kg Charolais to £1100 (£278) Fivemiletown producer 350kg Charolais to £1040 (£297) 285kg Charolais to £855 (£300) 290kg Charolais to £850 (£293) 365kg Charolais to £850 and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Tempo producer 360kg Charolais to £1035 (£288) and 340kg Limousin to £940. Fivemiletown producer 345kg Limousin to £930. Rosslea producer 320kg Charolais to £870. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 (£297) 260kg Limousin to £725 and 255kg Limousin to £650. Rosslea producer 280kg Limousin to £850 (£304) Florencecourt producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £755. Fivemiletown producer 235kg Aberdeen Angus to £705 (£300) and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Lisnaskea producer 265kg Charolais to £650. Newtownbutler producer 160kg Charolais to £565 (£353) and 180kg Charolais to £565 (£314) Lisnaskea producer 260kg Hereford to £525 and 215kg Hereford to £520.