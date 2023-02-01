Cows and calves selling to £1270 and weanling heifers to £1100 at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1270.

Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 340kg Charolais (£324) 2 x 360kg Charolais sold to £1080 (£300) 295kg Charolais to £900 (£305) with a 270kg Charolais to £830 (£307).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1100 for a 405kg Limousin (£272) with a 300kg Charolais to £1060 (£353) 375kg Charolais to £1060 (£283) and a 365kg Charolais to £1040 (£285).

Livestock Markets

Smaller ones to £770 for a 255kg Charolais (£302).

Leading prices

Cows and calves

Rosslea producer £1270 for a Belgian Blue cows with Limousin bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 405kg Limousin to £1100 (£272) Magheraveely producer 300kg Charolais to £1060 (£353) and 320kg Charolais to £920 (£288) Lisnaskea producer 375kg Charolais to £1060 (£283) and 365kg Charolais to £1040 (£285) Newtownbutler producer 375kg Charolais to £1000, 340kg Charolais to £960, 300kg Charolais to £800 and 260kg Charolais to £750 (£288) Derrylin producer 380kg Hereford to £935, 340kg Hereford to £830, 335kg Hereford to £810, 325kg Hereford to £775, and 300kg Hereford to £620. Newtownbutler producer 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £920, 255kg Charolais to £770 (£302) 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £705, and 260kg Limousin to £660. Derrylin producer 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £885. Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £850. Maguiresbridge producer 195kg Aberdeen Angus to £400.

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £1100 (£324) 335kg Charolais to £940, 315kg Charolais to £890 and 290kg Charolais to £830. Newtownbutler producer 2 x 360kg Charolais to £1080 (£300) Newtownbutler producer 405kg Limousin to £1060 (£262) 370kg Limousin to £1030 (£278) 390kg Limousin to £1000 380kg Limousin to £970, 355kg Charolais to £910, 295kg Charolais to £840, 370kg Charolais to £800, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 280kg Charolais to £735, 265kg Charolais to £730, and 255Lim. to £600. Magheraveely producer 390kg Limousin to £955, 285kg Limousin to £680, 255kg Limousin to £620, and 240kg Limousin to £605. Fivemiletown producer 280kg Charolais to £910 (£325) 260kg Charolais to £805 (£310) 280kg Charolais to £745, 260kg Limousin to £730, and 275kg Limousin to £690. Derrylin producer 295kg Charolais to £900 (£305) 270kg Charolais to £830 (£207) 300kg Charolais to £755, and 260kg Charolais to £740. Derrylin producer 380kg Limousin to £890 and 280kg Limousin to £780. Rosslea producer 365kg Charolais to £845. Rosslea producer 365kg Limousin to £770. Maguiresbridge producer 2 x 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £585 and 185kg Aberdeen Angus to £400. Derrylin producer 2 x 185kg Charolais to £490.