Cows and calves selling to £1320 at Lisnaskea

Strong heifers sold to £1170.

Weanling males sold to £1100 and selling to £344 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1085 with smaller ones selling to £540 for a 200kg Charolais.

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Brookeborough producer Shorthorn cow with bull calf to £1320, Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf to £1100 Shorthorn cow with bull calf to £1000. Kinawley producer £1140 for cow running with Aberdeen Angus bull (No GT).

Store heifers

Lisnaskea producer 540kg Charolais to £1170. Derrylin producer 505kg Charolais to £1100, 455kg Charolais to £1090 and 420kg Charolais to £1000. Derrylin producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1030.

Weanling steers and bulls

Fivemiletown producer 435kg Charolais to £1100, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 and 350kg Limousin to £750. Newtownbutler producer 445kg Simmental to £1075, 430Kg Charolais to £1070, 450kg Charolais to £1030, 410kg Charolais to £970 and 420kg Charolais to £900. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Limousin to £970. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £925 (£280) 320kg Charolais to £880 (£275) 320kg Charolais to £860, 295kg Charolais to £805, 300kg Charolais to £750, 265kg Charolais to £700 280kg Charolais to £690 and 285kg Hereford to £640. Florencecourt producer 365kg Limousin to £870, 310kg Limousin to £740, 335kg Limousin to £680 and 320kg Limousin to £650. Derrylin producer 325kg Limousin to £800 and 300kg Limousin to £730. Lisnaskea producer 335kg Charolais to £780. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Simmental to £750, 330kg Simmental to £720, and 295kg Simmental to £650. Kinawley producer 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £720 and 240kg Simmental to £590. Brookeborough producer 220kg Shorthorn to £675 (£307) 225kg Hereford to £590, 215kg Shorthorn to £550 and 160kg Shorthorn to £550 (£344) Newtownbutler producer 305kg Limousin to £670 and 250kg Simmental to £620. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £615 and 220kg British Blue to £550. Derrylin producer 200kg Charolais to £585. Lisnaskea producer 170kg Simmental to £415.

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 445kg Limousin to £1085, 430kg Limousin to £1030, 400kg Limousin to £960, and 300kg Limousin to £780. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £880 and 400kg Charolais to £840. Lisnaskea producer 335kg Chars to £830 twice. Kinawley producer 310kg Limousin to £790. Fivemiletown producer 350kg Charolais to £760, 340kg Charolais to £730, 320kg Charolais to £725, and 270kg Charolais to £630.Tempo producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £660, 350kg Charolais to £640, and 335kg Charolais to £580. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Shorthorn to £605 and 320kg Shorthorn to £520. Brookeborough producer 200kg Charolais to £540. Linaskea producer 220kg Limousin to £540. Florencecourt producer 245kg Limousin to £500. Derrylin producer 230kg Charolais to £460, 225kg Aberdeen Angus to £450, and 225kg Charolais to £430.