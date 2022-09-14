Cows and calves selling to £1400 at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1400 and £1000.

Store bullocks sold to £1310 for a 540kg Aberdeen Angus (£243) £1300 for a 565kg Aberdeen Angus (£230) with a 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£238).

Weanling males sold to £1250 for a 455kg Charolais (£275) and £1240 for a 490kg Charolais (£253) with a 400kg Charolais to £1120 (£280).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanling heifers sold to £1020 for a 480kg Charolais (£212) with a 290kg Limousin to £700. Sample prices

Cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer £1400 and £1000 for cows with heifer calves.

Store bullocks

Derrtlin producer 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1310 (£243) 565kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£230) 525kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£230) 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£230) 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1040. Maguiresbridge producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1220 (£234). Newtownbutler producer 535kg Hereford to £1060, 490kg Hereford to £980, 485kg Hereford to £920 and 475kg Hereford to £900. Eskra producer 480kg Limousin to £1140 (£238) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 x 2 and 475kg Shorthorn to £1060.

WEANLING STEERS and BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 455kg Charolais to £1240 (£275) 490kg Charolais to £1240 (£253) 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £740. Eskra producer 400kg Charolais to £1120 (£280) 460kg Limousin to £1100 and 465kg Hereford to £900. Newtownbutler producer 385kg Limousin to £1070 (£278). Newtownbutler producer 470kg Charolais to £1060 and 435kg Belgian Blue to £960. Derrylin producer 445kg Simmental to £1005 and 340kg Belgian Blue to £815. Maguiresbridge producer 330kg Limousin to £940 (£285). Kinawley producer 345kg Limousin to £800 and 300kg Charolais to £770. Magheraveely producer 300kg Limousin to £750, 295kg Limousin to £750, 330kg Limousin to £720, 285kg Limousin to £690, 255kg Limousin to £690, 280kg Limousin to £660, 265kg Limousin to £630, 230kg Shorthorn to £550 and 235kg Limousin to £520.

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 480kg Charolais to £1020 (£213) Derrylin producer 445kg Shorthorn to £1005, 340kg Belgian Blue to £815, 440kg Limousin to £800 and 430kg Hereford to £720. Enniskillen producer 410kg Limousin to £1000. Lisnaskea producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Rosslea producer 390kg Limousin to £950, 450kg Limousin to £910, 380kg Limousin to £900 and 385kg Simmental to £840. Lisnarick producer 390kg Simmental to £900 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. Derrylin producer 355kg Limousin to £750. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Simmental to £700 and 290kg Limousin to £700. Magheraveely producer 245kg Limousin to £500.