Cows and calves selling to £1460 at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1460 for cow with heifer calf.

Store heifers sold to £1080 for a 500kg Belgian Blue.

Store bullocks sold to £1060 for a 570kg Aberdeen Angus.

Weanling males sold to £1070 for 420kg Charolais (£255) and £311 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais to £715.

Weanling heifers sold to £970 for a 410kg Charolais (£236) and £290 per 100kg for a 300kg Simmental to £870.

Sample prices

Cows and calves

Newtownbutler producer £1460 for cow with heifer calf.

Store heifers

Springfield producer 500kg Belgian Blue top £1080 (£216) Lisnaskea producer 495kg Charolais to £1060 (£214) Kinawley producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060, 495kg Charolais to £1000, 505kg Hereford to £890, and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Lisbellaw producer 485kg Hereford to £970, 470kg Hereford to £850, 460kg Hereford to £860, 445kg Hereford to £850, and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. Tamlaght producer 470kg Limousin to £955, 510kg Limousin to £940 and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. Lisnaskea producer 500kg Speckled Park to £905, 460kg Belted Galloway to £880 and 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £740.

Store bullocks

Kinawley producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060. Tamlaght producer 520kg Speckled Park to £960 and 450kg Hereford to £910. Lisnaskea producer 500kg Speckled Park to £905, 460kg Belted Galloway to £880 and 450kg Hereford to £875.

Weanling steers and bulls

Corranny producer 420kg Charolais to £1070 (£255) 380kg Limousin to £940 and 355kg Limousin to £880. Derrylin producer 410kg Limousin to £925. Garrison producer 390kg Charolais to £920 and 290kg Limousin to £740.Derrylin producer 325kg Charolais to £920 (£283) Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £885, 340kg Charolais to £870, 295kg Charolais to £855, 295kg Charolais to £700 and 240kg Charolais to £700 (£291) Rosslea producer 300kg Simmental to £870 (£290) and 360kg Simmental to £830. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £825.Tempo producer 290kg Charolais to £835, 265kg Charolais to £790 (£298) and 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £655. Rosslea producer 275kg Limousin to £795 (£289) and 255kg Limousin to £730 (£286) Derrylin producer 230kg Charolais to £715 (£311) 240kg Simmental to £650 and 240kg Simmental to £615. Letterbreen producer 345kg Shorthorn to £700, 295kg Shorthorn to £605, 255kg Shorthorn to £575, and 215kg Shorthorn to £495.

Weanling heifers