Cows and calves selling to £1500 at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1500.

Strong heifers sold to £1100 for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus.

Store bullocks sold to £1100 for a 440kg Charolais.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1130 for a 435kg Charolais (£260) and a 375kg Charolais made £1100 (£293).

Weanling heifers sold to £820 for a 290kg Shorthorn (£283).

More stock required weekly to supply this growing demand.

Sample prices:

Cows and calves

Derrylin producer £1500 for cow with bull calf. Magheraveely producer 1340 for cow with bull calf and £1320 for cow with heifer calf. Magheraveely £1180 for cow with heifer calf.

Store bullocks

Brookeborough producer 440kg Charolais to £1100 (£250) 430kg Charolais to £1060 (£247) 400kg Charolais to £1030 (£258) 500kg Charolais to £980 and 430kg Charolais to £975. Lisnaskea producer 455kg Simmental to £890.

Weanling steers and bulls

Culkey producer 435kg Charolais to £1130 (£260) 385kg Charolais to £980 (£255) 365kg Limousin to £945 (£259) 430kg Charolais to £930, 400kg Charolais to £910, 420kg Charolais to £855, and 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Newtownbutler producer 375kg Charolais to £1100 (£293) Maguiresbridge producer 425kg Charolais to £1090 (£256) 360kg Charolais to £1050 (£292) and 410kg Limousin to £900. Florencecourt producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £965, 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £955, 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £870, 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £820 and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £765. Derrylin producer 415kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 and 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Aghalane producer 495kg Hereford to £955, 360kg Hereford to £750, 365kg Hereford to £725 and 250kg Hereford to £565. Brookeborough producer 290kg Charolais to £725.

Store and weanling heifers