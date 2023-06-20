Cows and calves selling to £1,660 at Armoy Mart
Heifers sold to £1,590 for 570kgs and cows and calves sold to £1,660.
Leading prices
Steers
John McKinley, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 610kgs £1,650, 605kgs £1,610, 580kgs £1,460, 600kgs £1,420, 610kgs £1,400. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, Limousin, 330kgs £900, 300kgs £800. John G Cassley, Armoy, Shorthorn, 340kgs £900. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 310kgs £910. Liam Kirk, Coleraine, Friesian, 560kgs £1,170. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 390kgs £880, 330kgs £820, 370kgs £800.
Heifers
Mal Kelly, Ballycastle, Limousin, 570kgs £1,590. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, Simmental, 550kgs £1,460, 580kgs £1,450, 530kgs £1,390, 520kgs £1,280. M McVicker, Ballycastle, Charolais, 290kgs £770. C McCurdy, Bushmills, Holstein, 505kgs £1,100. Patrick Watson, Armoy, Hereford, 400kgs £810, 400kgs £780, 480kgs £900, 485kgs £940. Alan Creith, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £1,110, 390kgs £800, 420kgs £890, 370kgs £770, 440kgs £1,030. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Limousin, 390kgs £790, 400kgs £880.
Cows and calves
V McHenry, Torr, aged cow/heifer calf, £1,660. Eamon McCormick, Cushendun, heifer/heifer calf, £1,600. John Darragh, Ballycastle, aged cow/heifer calf, £1,290. V McHenry, Ballycastle, aged cow/charolais heifer calf, £1,320. E McCormick, Carnlough, heifer/with bull calf, £1,460.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.