Cows and calves selling to £1660 for a Limousin cow with Charolais bull calf at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1660 for a Limousin cow with Charolais bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1230 for a 385kg Charolais (£319) and reaching a high of £361 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais to £1190 with a lot of quality lots selling from £280 to £334 per 100kg.

Smaller Sorts sold to £1000 for a 300kg Limousin (£333) with a 305kg Charolais to £1000 (£328) and a 265kg Charolais to £880 (£332).

Livestock Markets

Weanling heifers sold to £1100 for a 495kg Limousin (£240) with a 450kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1080 (£240).

Smaller ones sold to £1025 for a 370kg Charolais (£277) with a 265kg Charolais to £900 (£340) and a 255kg Charolais to £805 (£316).

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Ballinamallard producer 385kg Charolais to £1230 (£319) 330kg Charolais to £1190 (£361) 385kg Charolais to £1175 (£305) 350kg Charolais to £1150 (£329) 360kg Charolais to £1070 (£297) and 350kg Charolais to £1030 (£294) Derrylin producer 405kg Limousin to £1210 (£299) 360kg Limousin to £1080 (£300) and 355kg Limousin to £1010 (£285) Maguiresbridge producer 410kg Charolais to £1185 (£289) and 440kg Limousin to £1140 (£259) Derrylin producer 350kg Charolais to £1170 (£334) and 370kg Charolais to £1100 (£297) Rosslea producer 370kg Charolais to £1110 (£300) and 265kg Charolais to £880 (£332) Lisnaskea producer 455kg Charolais to £1105 (£243) Fivemiletown producer 370kg Limousin to £1100 (£297) and 320kg Charolais to £935 (£292) Rosslea producer 385kg Limousin to £1080 (£281) and 350kg Limousin to £1020 (£291) Derrylin producer 385kg Limousin to £1055 (£274) Brookeborough producer 440kg Limousin to £1030. Derrygonnelly producer 305kg Limousin to £1020 (£334) 300kg Limousin to £950 (£317) 295kg Limousin to £930 (£315) and 300kg Limousin to £800. Derrylin producer 360kg Limousin to £1020 (£283) 390kg Limousin to £1000, and 295kg Limousin to £790. Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais to £1005 (£319) 285kg Charolais to £880 (£309) and 235kg Hereford to £580. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £1000 (£333) 310kg Limousin to £970 (£313) 280kg Limousin to £880 (£314) and 280kg Limousin to £800 (£285) Newtownbutler producer 305kg Charolais to £1000 (£328) and 345kg Limousin to £890 (£258) Newtownbutler producer 375kg Charolais to £1000. Derrylin producer 370kg Limousin to £985, 330kg Limousin to £840, 325kg Limousin to £840, 315kg Limousin to £820, 280kg Limousin to £750, 280kg Limousin to £710, and 255kg Limousin to £690. Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £965 (£302) Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £940 (£293) Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £940 and 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £870. Lisnaskea producer 335kg Charolais to £940 (£280) and 365kg Hereford to £850. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £850. Kinawley producer 295kg Charolais to £845, 290kg Simmental to £790 and 260kg Charolais to £660. Enniskillen producer 290kg Charolais to £820, 270kg Charolais to £730 and 230kg Charolais to £695 (£302) Aghalane producer 290kg Simmental to £755, 250kg Simmental to £735, 300kg Simmental to £700, 215kg Simmental to £630 and 210kg Simmental to £700. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Limousin to £740, 225kg Limousin to £680, 240kg Limousin to £680 and 235kg Limousin to £650.

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 495kg Limousin to £1100 (£240) Tempo producer 450kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1080 (£240) 390kg Limousin to £1000(£256) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £880. Maguiresbridge producer 370kg Charolais to £1025 (£277) and 375kg Charolais to £885 and 260kg Charolais to £600. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £910 (£303) Rosslea producer 265kg Charolais to £900 (£340) 315kg Charolais to £900 (£285) 340kg Limousin to £845, 300kg Charolais to £805 and 315kg Charolais to £750. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £900 and 355kg Charolais to £830. Fivemiletown producer 295kg Limousin to £890 (£302) Lisnaskea producer 245kg Charolais to £870 (£355) Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £870 (£290) and 250kg Limousin to £780 (£312) Rosslea producer 430kg Belgian Blue to £870. Derrylin producer 335kg Limousin to £860. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £855 (£285) 300kg Charolais to £855 (£285) and 255kg Charolais to £815 (£320) Newtownbutler producer 340kg Limousin to £830 and 250kg Charolais to £630. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £760 (£271) 220kg Charolais to £720 (320) 245kg Charolais to £700 (£285) and 260kg Charolais to £600. Derrylin producer 350kg Limousin to £850, 320kg Limousin to £830, 300kg Limousin to £825 and 320kg Limousin to £700. Kinawley producer 255kg Charolais to £805 (£316) and 285kg Charolais to £750.