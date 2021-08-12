Cows and calves selling to £1680 at Lisnaskea

A seasonal entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 10th August sold readily for quality lots with plainer sorts easier.

By Darryl Armitage
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 12:32 pm

This week cows and calves sold to £1680.

Heavy steers sold to £1460 for a 610kg Charolais (£239) with med weights selling to £1150 for a 450kg Charolais (£256).

Heavy heifers sold to £1090 for a 560kg Limousin (£195).

Weanling males sold to £890 for a 320kg Limousin (£278).

Weanling heifers sold to £800 for a 315kg Limousin (£254).

Sample prices as follows;

Cows and calves

Brookeborough producer £1680 for Charolais cow with heifer calf.

Store bullocks

Derrylin producer 610kg Charolais to £1460 (£239) 560kg Charolais to £1330 (£238) 470kg Limousin to £1120 (£238) 505kg Limousin to £1120 (£222) and 450kg Charolais to £1150 (£256).

Store heifers

Tamlaght producer 560kg Limousin to £1090 (£195) 520kg Limousin to £1040 (£200) and 520kg Limousin to £1020 (£196) Magheraveely producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £965 and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Maguiresbridge producer 475kg Belgian Blue to £920 Innishmore producer 435kg Belgian Blue to £920.

Weanling steers and bulls

Rosslea producer 470kg Simmental to £995 (£212) Lisnaskea producer 440kg Charolais to £915. Rosslea producer 320kg Limousin to £890 (£278) 340kg Limousin to £850 (£250) and 310kg Limousin to £835 (£269) Magheraveely producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £760 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £740. Fivemiletown producer 235kg Limousin to £590. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Belted Galloway to £540.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £855 (£214) Rosslea producer 315kg Limousin to £800 (£254) and 240kg Limousin to £530. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to £730. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £720 and 360kg Limousin to £555. Newtownbutler producer 220kg Charolais to £500.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand.

