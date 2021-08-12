Cows and calves selling to £1680 at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1680.

Heavy steers sold to £1460 for a 610kg Charolais (£239) with med weights selling to £1150 for a 450kg Charolais (£256).

Heavy heifers sold to £1090 for a 560kg Limousin (£195).

Weanling males sold to £890 for a 320kg Limousin (£278).

Weanling heifers sold to £800 for a 315kg Limousin (£254).

Sample prices as follows;

Cows and calves

Brookeborough producer £1680 for Charolais cow with heifer calf.

Store bullocks

Derrylin producer 610kg Charolais to £1460 (£239) 560kg Charolais to £1330 (£238) 470kg Limousin to £1120 (£238) 505kg Limousin to £1120 (£222) and 450kg Charolais to £1150 (£256).

Store heifers

Tamlaght producer 560kg Limousin to £1090 (£195) 520kg Limousin to £1040 (£200) and 520kg Limousin to £1020 (£196) Magheraveely producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £965 and 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Maguiresbridge producer 475kg Belgian Blue to £920 Innishmore producer 435kg Belgian Blue to £920.

Weanling steers and bulls

Rosslea producer 470kg Simmental to £995 (£212) Lisnaskea producer 440kg Charolais to £915. Rosslea producer 320kg Limousin to £890 (£278) 340kg Limousin to £850 (£250) and 310kg Limousin to £835 (£269) Magheraveely producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £760 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £740. Fivemiletown producer 235kg Limousin to £590. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Belted Galloway to £540.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £855 (£214) Rosslea producer 315kg Limousin to £800 (£254) and 240kg Limousin to £530. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Limousin to £730. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £720 and 360kg Limousin to £555. Newtownbutler producer 220kg Charolais to £500.