This week cows and calves sold to £1800.

Store bullocks sold to £1230 for a 500kg Charolais (£246).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1090 for a 425kg Charolais (£256) with smaller ones selling to £1020 for a 360kg Charolais (£283).

Livestock Markets

Weanling heifers sold to £950 for a 425kg Charolais with a 365kg Charolais to £930 and smaller ones selling to £630 for a 205kg Aberdeen Angus (£307).

Sample prices as follows:

Cows and calves

Lisnaskea producer £1800 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf. Derrylin producer £1160 for Hereford cow with Charolais heifer calf. Fivemiletown producer £1040 for Charolais cow with Limousin bull calf and £1100 for Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf.

Advertisement

Store bullocks

Lisnaskea producer £1230 for a 500kg Charolais (£246); Newtownbutler producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 and 425kg Charolais to £920. Belturbet producer 460kg Charolais to £1130 (£246).

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 425kg Charolais to £1090 (£256) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080, 325kg Charolais to £890, 365kg Charolais to £850 and 320kg Canadian Black to £840. Newtownbutler producer 425kg Charolais to £1070, 395kg Charolais to £1000, 310kg Charolais to £780 x 2 Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £1020 (£283) 330kg Charolais to £920, 330kg Charolais to £860, 290kg Charolais to £785 and 270kg Charolais to £730. Newtownbutler producer 395kg Charolais to £970 and 350kg Charolais to £880. Lisbellaw producer 435kg Charolais to £920 and 345kg Limousin to £810. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £850. Rosslea producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, 270kg Limousin to £685 and 270kg Limousin to £665. Belturbet producer 380kg Charolais to £840, 395kg Charolais to £800 and 325kg Charolais to £750. Maguiresbridge producer 395kg Limousin to £810 and 340kg Simmental to £650. Rosslea producer 355kg Simmental to £800. Rosslea producer 410kg Simmental to £800. Derrylin producer 345kg Limousin to £790, 310kg Limousin to £750, 310kg Limousin to £730, and 295kg Limousin to £630. Lisnaskea producer 315kg Charolais to £730 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £725. Magheraveely producer 290kg Limousin to £675 and 280kg Limousin to £620. Lisnaskea producer 285kg Simmental to £650 and 275kg Simmental To £650. Fivemiletown producer 220kg Aberdeen Angus to £630 (£286) and 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £620.

Advertisement

Weanling heifers

Rosslea producer 425kg Charolais to £950. Rosslea producer 370kg Charolais to £940, 365kg Charolais to £930, 3550kg Charolais to £890 and 335kg Charolais to £710. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Charolais to £785 and 305kg Charolais to £725. Rosslea producer 355kg Simmental to £780. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £760, 300kg Charolais to £750 and 330kg Limousin to £695. Derrylin producer 320kg Limousin to £715, 270kg Limousin to £600, 260kg Limousin to £600, and 245kg Limousin to £600. Lisnaskea producer 335kg Charolais to £710, 300kg Limousin to £700, 280kg Limousin to £590, and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £530. Fivemiletown producer 225kg Limousin to £690 (£289) and 205kg Aberdeen Angus to £630 (£307) Brookeborough producer 260kg Charolais to £685 and 250kg Charolais to £685. Lisnaskea producer 375kg Limousin to £665 and 320kg Limousin to £620. Rosslea producer 220kg Limousin to £630 (£286) and 165kg Limousin to £420.