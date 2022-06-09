Cows and calves selling to £1860 at Lisnaskea

This week cows and calves sold to £1860 for an Aubrac cow with bull calf to a Rosslea producer.

Steers and bulls sold to £1210 for a 440kg Aberdeen Angus (£275) with a 430kg Aberdeen Angus selling to £1200 (£279) a 340kg Limousin sold to £890 with smaller ones selling to £500 for a 220kg Simmental.

Weanling heifers sold to £930 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus with a 245kg Simmental to £580.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sample prices: Rosslea producer £1860 for Aubrac cow with bull calf.

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer

440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£275) 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£279) 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150, 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130, 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000, and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. Kinawley producer 340kg Limousin to £980, 320kg Limousin to £845, and 290kg Limousin to £740. Rosslea producer 340kg Limousin to £865, 415kg Limousin to £820, 360kg Limousin to £770 and 370kg Limousin to £750. Derrylin producer 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Simmental to £600 and 245kg Simmental to £500.

Weanling heifers

Rosslea producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £930. Lisnaskea producer 250kg Simmental to £580 and 240kg Simmental to £580. Rosslea producer 245kg Charolais to £570. Derrylin producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £570 and 225kg Herefords. to £350 x 2 Knockaraven producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £485, 315kg Hereford to £420, 290kg Hereford to £420, 315kg Hereford to £420, and 225kg Hereford to £350. Enniskillen producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £450, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £450, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £440 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £400.