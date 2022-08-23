Cows and calves selling to £1940 at Lisnaskea
A larger entry on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 23rd August sold to a good steady demand for all sorts.
This week cows and calves sold to £1940 for a Charolais heifer with Charolais heifer calf.
Weanling males sold to £1100 for a 430kg Charolais (£256) with smaller ones to £840 for a 290kg Limousin (£290).
Heavy weanling heifers sold to £1030 for a 495kg Belgian Blue with a 420kg Limousin to £1080 smaller ones sold top £910 for a 345kg Charolais.
Most Popular
Sample prices
Suckler cows and calves
Lisnaskea producer £1940 for Charolais. Heifer with Charolais heifer calf at foot.
Weanling steers and bulls
Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £1100 (£256) and 400kg Limousin to £1000 (£250) Kinawley producer 290kg Limousin to £840 (£290) and 305kg Limousin to £795. Newtownbutler producer 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £610.
Weanling heifers
Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £1080 (£257) 405kg Charolais to £975, and 345kg Charolais to £910 (£264) Tempo producer 420kg Limousin to £1050 (£250) and 495kg Belgian Blue to £1030 (£208) Derrylin producer 580kg Saler to £1000. Kinawley producer 505kg Charolais to £970 and 490kg Shorthorn to £780. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £910 and 360kg Limousin to £800. Derrylin producer 390kg Charolais to £815, 300kg Simmental to £720, 320kg Simmental to £605, 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £420, 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £400 and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £400. Magheraveely 320kg Simmental to £780, 305kg Limousin to £735, and 310kg Simmental to £600. Kinawley producer 320kg Charolais to £690. Derrylin producer 380kg Simmental to £670, 300kg Simms to £640 x 2.
Lots more stock required to supply a strong online and ringside competition for all stock.