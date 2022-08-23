Cows and calves selling to £1940 at Lisnaskea

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week cows and calves sold to £1940 for a Charolais heifer with Charolais heifer calf.

Weanling males sold to £1100 for a 430kg Charolais (£256) with smaller ones to £840 for a 290kg Limousin (£290).

Heavy weanling heifers sold to £1030 for a 495kg Belgian Blue with a 420kg Limousin to £1080 smaller ones sold top £910 for a 345kg Charolais.

Sample prices

Suckler cows and calves

Lisnaskea producer £1940 for Charolais. Heifer with Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £1100 (£256) and 400kg Limousin to £1000 (£250) Kinawley producer 290kg Limousin to £840 (£290) and 305kg Limousin to £795. Newtownbutler producer 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £610.

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £1080 (£257) 405kg Charolais to £975, and 345kg Charolais to £910 (£264) Tempo producer 420kg Limousin to £1050 (£250) and 495kg Belgian Blue to £1030 (£208) Derrylin producer 580kg Saler to £1000. Kinawley producer 505kg Charolais to £970 and 490kg Shorthorn to £780. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £910 and 360kg Limousin to £800. Derrylin producer 390kg Charolais to £815, 300kg Simmental to £720, 320kg Simmental to £605, 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £420, 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £400 and 230kg Aberdeen Angus to £400. Magheraveely 320kg Simmental to £780, 305kg Limousin to £735, and 310kg Simmental to £600. Kinawley producer 320kg Charolais to £690. Derrylin producer 380kg Simmental to £670, 300kg Simms to £640 x 2.