Cows and calves selling to £2010 at Rathfriland

The dropped calf section contained calves up to one months old topped to £450 for Hereford bull calf for a Ballynahinch farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £840 for a 414k Aberdeen Angus bull from Katesbridge farmer.

Fat cows topped £1620 for 868k Simmental.

Cows and calves topped £2010.

Breeding bulls topped £1820.

Heifers topped £1410 for 576k Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks topped at £1240 for 580k Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Ballynahinch farmer Hereford at £450, Hereford at £390, Warrenpoint farmer Hereford at £345, Hereford at £290, Banbridge farmer Fleckvieh at £275, Clough farmer Speckled Park at £210, Dromore farmer Hereford at £200, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £185 and Dromara farmer Fleckvieh at £165, Friesian at £160.

Heifer calves

Hilltown farmer Charolais at £440, Dromara farmer Fleckvieh at £215, Warrenpoint farmer Hereford at £210, Hillsborough farmer Aberdeen Angus at £205, Dromara farmer Hereford at £185, Hereford at £175, Dromore farmer Hereford at £170 and Dromara farmer Hereford at £150, Fleckvieh at £145.

Weanling male calves

Annalong farmer Shorthorn 332k at £775 (234), Shorthorn 298k at £680 (228), Dromara farmer Fleckvieh 344k at £745 (217), Annalong farmer Limousin 370k at £790 (214), Shorthorn 360k at £760 (212), Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 414k at £840, Annalong farmer Limousin 370k at £790, Shorthorn 332k at £775, Shorthorn 360k at £760, Dromara farmer Fleckvieh 344k at £745, Fleckvieh 356k at £745, Fleckvieh 372k at £740, Annalong farmer Limousin 356k at £740, Shorthorn 360k at £740 and Dromara farmer Simmental 348k at £710.

Weanling heifer calves

Dromore farmer Aubrac 316k at £550, Castlewellan farmer Blue 224k at £430, Hereford 220k at £395 and Dromore farmer Aubrac 208k at £320.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Kilcoo farmer Simmental 868k at £1620 and Dromore farmer Fleckvieh 778k at £1290.

Cow’s and calves

Ballynahinch farmer Blue cow and Limousin Calf at £2010, Blue cow at £1530, Blue cow and Limousin calf at £1520, Aberdeen Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1450, Aberdeen Angus cow and Limousin calf at £1310.

Breeding bulls

Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus at £1820.

Store heifers

Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 506k at £1250 (247), Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 576k at £1410 (245), Limousin 516k at £1250 (243), Aberdeen Angus 576k at £1340 (232), Limousin 558k at £1280 (230), Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 576k at £1410, Aberdeen Angus 576k at £1340, Limousin 558k at £1280, Liumousin 560k at £1260, Limousin 550k at £1250, Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 506k at £1250, Dromara farmer Limousin 516k at £1250, Banbridge farmer Hereford 620k at £1240 and Castlewellan farmer Aberdeen Angus 572k at £1220, Aberdeen Angus 602k at £1210.

Bullocks

Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 454k at £1070 (236), Rathfriland farmer Blue 494k at £1140 (231), Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 528k at £1200 (228), Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 490k at £1110 (227), Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 440k at £990 (225), Katesbridge farmer Limousin 580k at £1240, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 552k at £1230, Annalong farmer Aberdeen Angus 528k at £1200, Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 538k at £1170, Rathfriland farmer Blue 494k at £1140, MBE 560k at £1130, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 578k at £1120, Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 490k at £1110, Aberdeen Angus 454k at £1070 and Katesbridge farmer Shorthorn 504k at £1070.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs selling to a lesser trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Castlewellan farmer topped the sale at £5.88 a kilo for 11.4kg at £67.

Fat ewes topped at £165 for a Texel ewe from a Dromara farmer.

More ewes over the £140 mark this week with plainer ewes from £100 to £130.

Spring lambs

Rathfriland farmer 33k at £116, Dromaar farmer 24k at £103, Kilkeel farmer 30.7kg at £103, Dromara farmer 28k at £102, Castlewellan farmer 25.5k at £102, Banbridge farmer 24.1kg at £101, Ballyward farmer 24.9kg at £101, Hilltown farmer 25.9kg at £100.50, Rathfriland farmer 24.2kg at £100 and Rostrevor farmer 24.2kg at £100.

Fat ewes

Dromara farmer: £165, Corbet farmer: at £152, Dromara farmer at £145, Banbridge farmer at £142, Newcastle farmer at £140, Loughinisland farmer at £138, Ballyward farmer at £132, Ballymartin farmer at £131, Newry farmer at £130 and Kilkeel farmer at £130.