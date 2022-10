Cow/heifer sold to £243 for 660k at £1625 from an Armagh farmer.

Fleshed cows sold to £193 for 660k at £1285 for an Armagh producer, followed by £187 for 600k at £1135 for a Lurgan producer.

Fleshed Friesian cow sold from £140 to £159 for 810k at £1295 from a Newry farmer followed by £155 for 760k at £1175 from a Portadown producer.

Livestock Markets

Second quality Friesians from £110 to £130 and the poorest types from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 668k £1625 £243.00; Armagh farmer 588k £1135 £193.00; Armagh farmer 666k £1285 £193.00; Armagh farmer 662k £1275 £193.00; Lurgan farmer 608k £1135 £187.00; Armagh farmer 724k £1345 £186.00; Tassagh farmer 558k £1035 £185.00; Mountnorris farmer 804k £1485 £185.00 and Keady farmer 832k £1515 £182.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 814k £1295 £159.00; Portadown farmer 760k £1175 £155.00; Stewartstown farmer 678k £1035 £153.00; Banbridge farmer 692k £1055 £153.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 736k £1105 £150.00; Bessbrook farmer 762k £1115 £146.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 884k £1275 £144.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 758k £1085 £143.00 and Killylea farmer 722k £1025 £142.

Calves

170 calves sold in a steady demand.

Bull calves to £350 for two week old Simmental followed by £305 for two week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality bulls from £220 to £300.

Heifer calves reached £330 for four week old Belgian Blue followed by £280 for two week old Belgian Blue.

Main demand from £200 to £270.

Bull calves

Simmental £350; Belgian Blue £305; Hereford £300; Fleckvieh £280; Fleckvieh £270; Belgian Blue £270; Belgian Blue £255 and Hereford £250.

Heifer calves