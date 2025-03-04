Cows selling up to £313 for 910k at £2850 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 4th March continued to sell in a very firm trade.

Cow/heifers sold to £320 for 710k at £2270.

Cows sold up to £313 for 910k at £2850 followed by £279 for 718k at £2000.

Main demand for good quality beef bred cows from £250 to £273 per 100 kilos.

Farming Life livestock markets

Friesian cows were in exceptionally strong demand with fleshed lots selling up to £260 for 670k at £1750 for a Banbridge farmer followed by £255 for 648k at £1650 for a Dromara producer and an Annaghmore producer received £245 for 680k at £1670.

All well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £210 to £231 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £190 to £210 and the plainest cows sold from £150 to £170 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 710k £2270 £320.00; Cullyhanna farmer 910k £2850 £313.00; Cullyhanna farmer 718k £2000 £279.00; Portadown farmer 828k £2260 £273.00; Markethill farmer 680k £1840 £271.00; Mountnorris farmer 686k £1800 £262.00; Loughgall farmer 892k £2300 £257.00 and Markethill farmer 734k £1790 £244.

Friesian cull cows

Banbridge farmer 674k £1750 £260.00; Dromara farmer 648k £1650 £255.00; Annalong farmer 682k £1670 £245.00; Dromara farmer 716k £1650 £231.00; Markethill farmer 724k £1660 £229.00; Markethill farmer 642k £1470 £229.00; Crumlin farmer 736k £1660 £226.00; Dungannon farmer 712k £1600 £225.00; Dromara farmer 770k £1730 £225.00; Crumlin farmer 826k £1850 £224.00 and Loughgilly farmer 776k £1720 £222.

Calves

210 dropped calves cleared in an exceptionally strong trade with bull calves under eight weeks sold selling to a top of £635 for a Charolais from a Loughgall farmer followed by £620 for a Charolais from a Poyntzpass farmer.

All top quality bull calves sold from £480 to £580 each with second quality from £300 to £420 each.

Heifer calves sold to £590 for a five week old Charolais followed by £575 for a Limousin and £570 for a Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £380 to £535 each.

Second quality heifers from £240 to £340 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £635; Charolais £620; Charolais £610; Limousin £570; Charolais £570; Charolais £560; Belgian Blue £555; Belgian Blue £550 and Belgian Blue £545.

Heifer calves

Charolais £590; Limousin £575; Belgian Blue £570; Limousin £535; Aberdeen Angus £500; Belgian Blue £480; Charolais £480; Belgian Blue £475 and Limousin £470.