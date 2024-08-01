Coyle is Olympic superhero for Ireland as he jumps clear on opening day at Versailles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ulster rider Daniel Coyle was the superhero of the Irish showjumping team in Thursday’s Olympic showjumping team qualifier staged at the picturesque park of the Palace of Versailles when he and Ariel Grange's beautiful mare Legacy produced a foot perfect clear round.

The team led by chef d’equipe Michael Blake together with Cian O’Connor on Maurice and Shane Sweetnam on board the Patrick Connolly bred James Kann Cruise finished sixth overall and now start on a zero score tomorrow Friday, August 2, when the top 10 countries will do battle.

The course took it's toll over the day for the 60 starters, as poles began to fall and even a hot favourite, Swede and Olympic team champion Peder Fredricson had a shock when his old faithful, the 18-year-old grey Catch Me Not S turned sharp left in a run out at the artists brightly painted wall. He galloped last minute sideways, as they say 'scooted out' which unsettled him for the rest of the track and indicated the magnitude of the track's surprises for horses.

Shane Sweetnam was first out for Ireland as ninth in the starting order, with Kann Cruise enjoying the track and making little of the strides, unfortunately tipping a fence for four penalties.

Derry showjumper Daniel Coyle. (Pic: Sport NI/Facebook)

By the time Daniel Coyle with set jaw and a look of determination and quick glance round stepped into the arena as 29th to jump, Irish supporters were gripping their seats.

It was a tense time for everyone willing the riders to qualify in the top 10, but a huge whoop from the media stand and Michael’s Blake’s Team Ireland perch said it all. Coyle was ecstatic punching the air as Legacy produced the ninth clear round of the competition. The combination gave an exhibition of perfection as Legacy with ears pricked knew her job and galloped with confidence taking each obstacle in her stride.

The Derry man rocked the park as Irish supporters stamped the stands as Legacy gave an exhibition over a tough and imposing track built by Tokyo Olympic builder Spain's Santiago Varela and French native Gregory Bodo.

He praised Ariel Grange who bought Legacy for him to ride and has seen him through every inch of the way to the Olympics.

Shane Sweetnam is delighted to have qualified with Team Ireland for the top ten Olympic team final at Versailles Paris. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Of his colleagues he added: “As a team we will be fighting really really hard, we have a good team and at the end of the day I have to ride the best I can. When we walked the course there were a lot of lines all over the place and when you committed to one you had to do the other.”

Daniel added that it was great to have family there, his parents Eleanor and Fergal.

“Of course I felt pressure going in with the crowd and atmosphere, but Legacy is good with it and I am getting a lot better with it as well.. He agreed that the course builders built a tough track as he saw many riders kick out poles and have time faults.

“One thing I would say it was very strong today, tomorrow can't be much tougher than this.”

Cian O'Connor who has qualified with Maurice for the Olympic top ten team final. He is pictured at Versailles Olympic Park. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

Cian O'Connor and Keysoe International's Maurice were the last of the trio to jump and as teams like Poland, Japan, Australia, Canada fell by the wayside it was looking likely that Ireland was going through.

Maurice on his first Olympics with London bronze medal winner O'Connor was concentrating well on each fence, but his fence down didn't prevent the lads from qualifying.

Meanwhile Cian O’Connor was already concentraing on the next round.

“To finish in the top 10 is the aim of today. Whether you are first or tenth it really only determines the order for tomorrow. It was a serious very well built track. There was a lot of noise, but Maurice settled well for the water and wall, all the horses looked happy and well. There are wonderful facilities here, excellent warm up and air conditioned stables, it is a wonderful place for horses.”

Team plans for tomorrow will be discussed with the riders and Michael Blake and a review of today.

O'Connor added: “We will have a good chat tonight.”

There is also excitement in County Antrim tonight as Tara Charles, formerly McDowell from Ballymena is the mother of GB rider Harry Charles. Harry and Romeo 88 finished third with the GB team of Ben Maher and Rolex Grand Slam winner Scott Brash qualifying to the team final.

Harry was delighted with Romeo and is proud to say he is also an Ulsterman because he and his sisters Sienna and Scarlett were both born at the Royal Maternity Hospital in Belfast.

He revealed: “Mummy always returned to Belfast when she was having us, so you can say I am Belfast born,” he laughed.

Cian O’Connor has also a County Antrim link since his wife, the former Ruth Maybin, is a Ballymena native.

Olympic Team event day two

Qualified teams

1 Germany 0; 2 USA 6 penalties; 3 Great Britain 8 penalties; 4 Belgium 8 penalties; 5 Netherlands 8 penalties 6 Ireland 9 penalties; 7 France 12 penalties; 8 Sweden 17 penalties 9 Israel 20 penalties 10 Mexico 20 penalties