Tesco stores is an important springboard for us as we seek to expand our business,” adds Ryan.

McCracken’s Brewery and Distillery is a family-owned craft brewery based in Armagh. The brewery is dedicated to producing high-quality beers with a focus on flavour, tradition, and innovation. With a growing portfolio of award-winning brews, McCracken’s, a Food NI member business, is proud to be part of Northern Ireland’s thriving craft beer and spirits scene, he continues.

Ryan, originally an IT manager, set up the brewery in a specially converted building at the home he shares with wife Nicola and two children. He began brewing as a hobby in 2014 when he was given a home brew kit by his Nicola as a Christmas present.

“I enjoyed beer and caught the home brewing bug,” he remembers. “I kept adding equipment and experimenting with different beers which family and friends enjoyed,” he says. He has invested extensively in the brewery to increase capacity and his range of real ales.

McCracken’s Real Ale has created a broad range of bottled-conditioned ales and also supplies ale in cask and keg form. The pale ales, Irish pale ale and chocolate and vanilla Irish stout are all hand-crafted in the brewery in Portadown by Ryan and his four-strong team.

Ryan, in addition to a successful range of beers, has launched a premium gin that’s likely to be the first in a series of spirits that he’s been planning over the past few years. The small brewery is the first here to diversity into distilling spirits.

He sees the expansion into distilling premium spirits as a logical extension for the locally-owned and managed business. Focused on growth, Ryan invested in new distilling kit more than a year ago and also added a second canning line to existing machinery at his expanded, state-of-the-art operation at the County Armagh market town.

He’s installed a 1,000 litre column distillery that has the capacity to produce 1,500 bottles of gin and other spirits daily.

“We’re proud of our grain-to-glass approach at McCracken’s that enables us to manage the entire distilling process in-house – from grain to beer and spirit,” he says.

“This not only ensures the highest quality but also embodies our commitment to innovation, attention to detail, traceability and excellence in everything we do,” he adds.

Ryan’s unique local gin recipe features 11 original botanicals, including local heather he’s harvested with other family members from the vast mountain trails and parks around Craigavon.