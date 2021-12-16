Crafty farmer Louise creates a ‘woolly’ wonderful Christmas tree!

Louise, and her husband Paddy, from the Eelwire Road, Ballyroney, have Herdwick and Valais Blacknose sheep.

So, taking inspiration from both breeds, Louise set to work making baubles of the sheep by hand to adorn their Christmas tree this year – a ‘woolly’ wonderful idea!

The couple recently bought a new Valais Blacknose ram (Derrick!) and are expecting some new arrivals in the flock early next year!

Have you got a farming-themed Christmas tree this year that you would like to share with Farming Life readers? If so, email [email protected]