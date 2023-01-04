The tractor run was organised at the farm of Robert McCaughey, Carclinty Road, Cullybackey and over £3,000 was raised.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

Advertisement

The Air Ambulance can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes. From inception in July 2017 the medical crew have been tasked over 3,000 times.

Over 100 tractors took part in the run.

Robert McCaughey commented: “I thank all those who came and supported us, and gave so liberally to the cause, and also for those who were unable to come for their generous donations.

“Thanks also to Alec Gregg, Trevor Stirling and Robert Graham for all their organising and help. Without them it would not have been possible. Many thanks also to Sam Coleman, of SH Coleman and Son, for the use of their yard and also many thanks to those who supplied and served the refreshments.

Advertisement

“A sincere thanks to one and all, we are so glad to be able to give a cheque for £3,200 to this very worthy cause.”

Kerry Anderson, Air Ambulance NI, said: “The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

Advertisement

The run was held at the farm of Robert McCaughey, Carclinty Road, Cullybackey.

“This is only possible with support from the public in fundraising to enable to aircraft to lift off – we would like to sincerely thank Robert and the Craig community for their support.

Advertisement

“The funds raised will help the medical team reach a future patient, and that could be anywhere in Northern Ireland.”

Find out more about by visiting www.airambulanceni.org or contact the charity by emailing [email protected] or calling 028 9262 2677.

Advertisement

A cheque for £3,200 was presented to Air Ambulance NI.