Crawfordsland Flock Harvest sale leader

The SH Coleman Ltd Harvest Champion Texel from Alastair Gault Forkins Flock

The NI Texel Club held their final tup sale of the season in Ballymena Mart recently.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This sale saw Shearling Ram and Ram Lamb sales get steady trade with Shearling rams peaking at 1500gns. Shearling Ram sales averaged 960gns for 15 with a clearance of 94%. Ram lambs peaked at 1100gns, averaging 667gns for 52 with a clearance rate of 95%.

The Club wish to thank SH Coleman Glarryford for their continued support and sponsorship for this sale. Thankyou also goes to judge Jack Walmsley for judging the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale leader was from James Boyd’s Crawfordsland pen with a Shearling Ram which stood second in the presale championship. Copney Lane Highlander, a Hexel Fan Club son out of an Alderview Explosive sired dam sold for 1500gns. Messrs Barclay Bell & Sons Kiltariff Flock, Murray Annett Milestonehill Flock and John Watson Duvarren Flock all came in close behind as the next favourite with the buyers.

The SH Coleman Ltd Reserve Texel from Murray Annett Milestonehill Flock at the Club's recent Harvest Sale

The Milestonehill exhibit, Milestone Hammy, was Mr Walmsley’s 1st place and SH Coleman Reserve Champion. He is a Ballydesland Eddie son out of a Craig Douglas daughter and sold for 1250gns.The Kiltariff third place exhibit is a Seaforde Firecracker son out of a Corskie De Niro dam, while the Duvarren exhibit, Duvarren High Flyer, is a Mount Prospect Efrain son out of homebred Colorado selling for the same money.

Alastair Gault’s Forkins Flock took the top spot both in the judging and sale ring for a ram lamb with his SH Coleman Ltd Champion. Forkins Iceland, a Forkins Hit the Diff son out of a Procters El Jeffe son sold for 1100gns. The Forkins pen remained in demand with Forkins Iggy, a Strathbogie Gypsy King son out of a Procters Deacon Blue daughter selling for 1020gns. Alan Glendinnings Lylehill pen also proved popular with buyerswith Lylehill Ipace, a Drumderg Hitman son out of a Sportsmans Cannon Ball daughter selling for 1050gns. Again proving popular with the buyers Mr Glendinng saw Icloud, his 2nd place exhibit and In Tow both sell for 100gns

SH Coleman Ltd Championship

Judge Jack Walmsley

Sponsor SH Coleman Ltd

Shearling Ram Class

1 Murray Annett Milestonehill

2 James Boyd Crawfordsland

3. Barclay Bell& Sons Kiltariff

4. P&R Garrivan Ballydesland

5. M&J Watson Hillhead

6. Michael Reynolds Crunagh

7. John Watson Duvarren

Ram Lamb Class

1. Alastair Gault Forkins

2. Alan Glendinning Lylehill

3. Brian Hanthorn Mullan

4. Ryan Cunningham Baymill

5. Stephen McNeilly Drumadowney

6. James Wilkinson Ballygroogan

7. J&R Currie Tullagh

Champion: Alastair Gault Forkins

Reserve: Murray Annett Milestonehill

Other Leading prices

Ram Lambs

J Hanna 950gns

K Coleman 920gns

N Ross 900gns

C Price 850gns

RS Robinson 850gns

J Wilkinson 820gns

McKinney Bros 800gns

Shearling Rams

M Annett 1200gns

M&J Watson 1150gns

P Garrivan 1150gns

D Jones 1050gns

J Watson 950gns

M Reynolds 900gns