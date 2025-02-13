Creamy taste from Clandeboye for yoghurt lovers in Britain

Patrick Black, commercial manager at Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt in Bangor.

YOGHURT lov ers in Britain are now able to experience the superb quality and rich creamy flavours from a multi-award-winning farm-based producer in Bangor, County Down, of the dairy favourite.

Clandeboye Estate, the only significant yoghurt producer in Northern Ireland, will soon be on the shelves of delis, farm shops and independent grocers across Britain from an important deal with a leading food distribution business.

Cress Company, which is based in Dunfermline, Scotland, last week began distributing Clandeboye’s full range of Greek-style yoghurts produced using milk directly from the historic estate’s pedigree dairy herd.

Patrick Black, Clandeboye’s commercial manager, welcoming the deal for distribution to England, Scotland and Wales, says: “We are thrilled to be launching in these important markets with the Cress Company in what is an important breakthrough into one that we’ve been targeting for some time, especially with our new range of yoghurts which are already proving hugely successful in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Clandeboye counts all the main supermarkets and convenience stores in Northern Ireland and hundreds of delis, farm shops, butchers and independent retailers among its regular customers. In the Republic, the company supplies supermarkets such as Aldi, Lidl and Marks and Spencer.

“The Greek-style yoghurts are now included in CressCo’s 2025 chilled catalogue. First orders left last Monday, and we are excited to get going,” adds Patrick.

The agreement gives Clandeboye extensive opportunities across GB with a respected and successful food distributor which has been voted the Best UK Distributor for the past eight years by the influential Guild of Fine Food in London.

“We look forward to working closely with the experienced CressCo team to grow business throughout Britain,” adds Patrick.

Clandeboye Yoghurt is among Northern Ireland’s most ‘decorated’ companies in terms of UK Great Taste, Blas na hEireann Irish National Food and Irish Quality Food awards for its successful natural Madagascan vanilla and various flavoured yoghurts.

New products launched in the past year include a vanilla with honey and rich flavours such as Bramley apple with granola and raspberry with white chocolate pieces.