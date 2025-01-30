Creative events to inspire children at Young Aspects

Mayor Alistair Cathcart, Jonas and Theo Hamilton and Alfie and Trixie Kane at the launch of the Young Aspects 2025 programme.

AFTER a successful first year in 2024, Young Aspects is back with a weekend of writing and book events for young people and families.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Aspects Festival and Ards and North Down Borough Council, the programme offers a range of creative children’s events suitable for all ages. Taking place from February 28-March 2 at various locations around Bangor, the diverse programme of reading, writing and art events promises to inspire young imaginations.

The renowned Book Doctors presented by Children’s Books Ireland will be holding free ‘Book Clinics’ at Bangor Carnegie Library on Saturday, March 1. Come and see the Doctor with a difference!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doctors will give each patient a unique ‘consultation’ and a personal prescription, recommending books based on the patient’s particular interests!

Local writer Tessa Ann from the Sound Healing Spa will bring her Sound Bath experience to Bangor Castle, alongside readings from her book Magical Sounds with Echo Ta Ta and Friends for a delightful family event.

Young Aspects also features the ever-popular Woodland Chew and Yarn, a Digital Art Workshop, Book Binding, Writing Workshops, a Cosy Bedtime Story event and more! All perfect for your little readers, writers and artists.

Speaking about the programme, Ards and North Down Mayor Alistair Cathcart said: “This year’s Young Aspects programme offers wonderful opportunities for children to explore literature and unleash their creativity. With a fantastic line-up of events, I would encourage everyone to book tickets and join in the fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aspects Festival Director Patricia Hamilton said: “‘Aspects Festival is delighted to offer this collection of workshops and events which have stories and writing at their core but presented outside the classroom through different mediums and for all ages.”

Young Aspects will run from February 28-March 2 at various locations around Bangor. Tickets are on sale now.

To view the full programme and to book tickets, visit https://aspectsfestival.com/whats-on