Creative Peninsula to celebrate arts and crafts across Ards and North Down

ARDS and North Down Borough Council has unveiled the Creative Peninsula 2025 programme, a vibrant celebration of the exceptional art and craft produced across the borough.

Now in its 24th year, this much-loved annual festival showcases local artists and makers, offering visitors the chance to experience the region’s thriving creative scene first-hand.

Running throughout August 2025, Creative Peninsula invites people of all ages and abilities to immerse themselves in a dynamic mix of free and bookable activities, including events, open studios, exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and more.

“Creative Peninsula is a fantastic showcase of the rich arts and crafts scene within our borough,” said Mayor Gillian McCollum. “We are fortunate to have so many gifted artists and makers living and working here, and this festival offers a special platform to highlight their talents.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to explore the exciting programme on offer this year.”

Conway Square in Newtownards will be transformed on Friday, August 1, into a bustling arts and crafts village for the Twilight Market and Arts Night, where visitors can browse, buy or commission unique pieces, enjoy live demonstrations, and soak up music from String Ninjas and Cool Hand String Band.

A selection of local artisan food, drinks and a bar provided by McBride’s of Comber will also be available.

On Saturday, August 2, the Ulster Folk Museum hosts Woven in Time, an afternoon celebrating linen heritage with a tasting of flax-infused Weaver’s Dry Gin, a talk from Textile Curator Valerie Wilson, a weaving demonstration by Roisin Aiston, and a hands-on printing workshop led by artist Lucy Turner, where participants can create their own linen artwork to take home.

North Down Museum will host a free Heritage Craft Afternoon on Sunday, August 3, offering visitors the chance to see traditional craft skills in action.

With outdoor demonstrations (weather permitting) including mosaics, stained glass, green woodwork and printing, the event celebrates the creativity and cultural heritage of handcrafts.

Throughout August, Castle Espie will host a Creative Peninsula exhibition, alongside creative experiences including potter’s wheel sessions, a Creative Café ceramics morning, and a bug drawing workshop – all inspired by its wildlife and beautiful setting.

This year’s featured artist is Kate Rebbeck, whose work graces the Creative Peninsula brochure.

Based outside Portaferry, Kate will lead an Abstract Landscapes workshop at her studio on August 8. Also returning to the programme is the Visual Artist in Residence at Ards Arts Centre, featuring Lauren Ciara McCullough at work in the Sunburst Gallery, which will be temporarily turned into a studio throughout August.

“We are thrilled to offer a vibrant programme of art and craft activities this August as part of August Craft Month,” said Emily Crawford, Arts and Heritage Manager at Ards and North Down Borough Council.

“With events at the Ulster Folk Museum and Castle Espie, our Twilight Market, exhibitions, workshops and Open Studios, there are plenty of opportunities to get creative.”

Tickets are now on sale. View and book at creativepeninsula.andculture.org.uk