Creative Peninsula Twilight Market returns to Newtownards

Clive Lyttle from Welig Heritage Crafts will demonstrate willow weaving in Ards Arts Centre.

CREATIVE Peninsula’s Twilight Market and Arts Night will return to Conway Square and Ards Arts Centre, Newtownards, on Friday, August 1, running from 3pm to 8pm.

Conway Square will come alive with creativity as a pop-up art and craft market takes over the heart of the town.

With 25 talented local artists and makers showcasing ceramics, textiles, jewellery, prints, and mixed media, there’s plenty to discover and take home. Young visitors can get creative too, with a drop-in arts and crafts zone hosted by Boom Studios.

Ards Arts Centre will also be a hive of artistic energy. Visitors are encouraged to explore hands-on art experiences – from painting and drawing to printing and enjoy live demonstrations by professional artists.

Adding to the lively atmosphere, live music will fill the square courtesy of The String Ninjas and Cool Hand String Band. Hungry or thirsty? Tuck into delicious offerings from local food producers and sample craft beers and spirits from McBride’s Bar.

Now in its 24th year, Creative Peninsula continues throughout August, offering an exciting mix of free and ticketed events that let people of all ages explore and engage with local art and craft.

Programme highlights include:

- Creative Peninsula at Ulster Folk Museum – Woven in Time: A talk by Linen Curator Valerie Wilson, demonstration by Roisin Aiston and printing on linen with Lucy Turner, Saturday, August 2, 2pm-4.30pm, £35 (pre-booking required);

- Heritage Craft Afternoon at North Down Museum. Be inspired as makers demonstrate traditional skills like mosaic, stained glass, willow weaving, green woodworking, and printmaking. Sunday, August 3, 1pm-4pm (free admission).

- Open Studios Weekend – meet artists in their creative spaces and take part in special workshops. Saturday and Sunday, August 9-10. Full details online.

- Creative Peninsula at WWT Castle Espie – Exhibition: At the Water’s Edge, August 2-31. A Creative Peninsula exhibition featuring exclusive works by selected artists and makers from the borough of Ards and North Down inspired by the stunning surroundings and wildlife of WWT Castle Espie.

Speaking about the events, the Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum, said: “The Creative Peninsula is a wonderful way to celebrate the talented artists and makers who live in our borough. This is a fantastic line-up of creative events, and I would encourage everyone to come along and get involved.”

Explore the full Creative Peninsula 2025 programme at https://creativepeninsula.andculture.org.uk/