Craig Sands is one of the artists whose work will be on show.

Creative Peninsula, Northern Ireland’s premier celebration of art and craft, will showcase talented artists and makers at the Twilight Market and Arts Night event next Friday, August 2, from 4pm-8pm.

At this special event, Conway Square in Newtownards will be transformed into a creative hub with 25 artists and makers displaying and selling their work. With a selection of ceramics, textiles, print, jewellery and mixed media on offer and a drop-in area for children’s arts and crafts facilitated by Boom Studios.

Meanwhile, Ards Arts Centre will be alive with creative activity, so make sure to drop in and try your hand at printing, painting or drawing and watch artists at work, demonstrating their techniques.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live music at the Twilight Market will be provided by the String Ninjas and Los Dramaticos, several local food producers will be on hand to provide tasty treats and McBride’s Bar will be serving local craft beers and spirits.

Taking place throughout August, Creative Peninsula, which is now in its 23rd year, offers a range of free and bookable opportunities for people of all ages and levels of experience to see, learn about and even ‘try their hand’ at some of the many art and craft forms that are practiced in the local area.

Other highlights of the Creative Peninsula programme include;

Alfresco Art at WWT Castle Espie: join us for an afternoon of craft demonstrations in the garden and Kingfisher Café Courtyard at Castle Espie with print, ceramics and mosaic making. Saturday, August 3, noon-3pm. Normal Castle Espie admission fees apply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heritage Craft Afternoon at North Down Museum: be inspired as you watch artists and makers at work in the Courtyard of North Down Museum. This showcase of heritage crafts will include demonstrations of mosaic, stained glass, willow weaving, green woodworking and printing. Sunday, August 4, 1pm-4pm. Free admission.

Bangor Art Tour and Tipple: join this walking tour of Bangor to visit three creative spaces enjoying a tipple along the way. Wednesday, August 7, 7pm, £15. Booking essential.

Open Studios: some of the Creative Peninsula artists have opened their studios to deliver workshops. For full details of participating artists and how to book, visit the Creative Peninsula website. Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11.

Speaking about Creative Peninsula, Ards and North Down Mayor Alistair Cathcart said: “The Creative Peninsula offers a platform to highlight the finest local arts and crafts, and I would encourage everyone to attend the events to support our creative industries.”

View the full Creative Peninsula 2024 programme at https://creativepeninsula.andculture.org.uk/