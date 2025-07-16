Cricket clubs across NI urged to make their ‘pitch’ for £1,000 cash prize

Hama O’Reilly teamed up with Ricky Watts, left, and John Baxter of KP Snacks (NI) to launch the competition.

CRICKET clubs across Northern Ireland could knock financial worries for six with a spin-credible £1,000 cash prize this summer, thanks to a campaign by KP Snacks (NI) to support its partnership with blockbuster cricket competition The Hundred.

The Hundred is a fast-paced, action-packed televised 100-ball cricket tournament featuring world-class players and massive names from around the world, with eight women’s and men’s teams competing over four weeks from Tuesday, August 5, until the final on Sunday, August 31.

As the Official Team Partner for the tournament, KP Snacks has launched a grassroots initiative aimed at supporting clubs, reaching out to local communities and encouraging more people to get active through cricket this summer.

Exclusively in Northern Ireland, the company is offering local cricket clubs, at all levels, the chance to turn a good innings into a great one with £1,000 towards much needed cricket gear and equipment.

To be in with a chance of winning, clubs from all across Northern Ireland are invited to email [email protected] and explain, in no more than 500 words, why they deserve to win £1,000 and how they would propose using the money to benefit their club or develop cricket in their area.

The closing date for entries is noon on Friday, August 15.

“As we celebrate our fifth year of partnering with The Hundred, we are excited once again to extend our support at a local level with this brilliant opportunity for Northern Ireland cricket clubs,” said Ricky Watts, Business Account Manager (Northern Ireland) for KP Snacks Ltd.

“We know the challenges local clubs face, especially when it comes to funding, and this is our way of helping one deserving club continue to thrive – whether that’s updating equipment, supporting youth development or just keeping the lights on in the clubhouse.

“This £1,000 prize will provide a much-needed boost at a time when many clubs are grappling with tight budgets, ageing equipment, and dwindling resources – all while continuing to serve as vital community hubs,” he added.

“We want to support the unsung heroes of the sport, who keep the game alive in villages, towns and cities across Northern Ireland. We know that this money would be a real boost for any local club, no matter what level they play at, so I would urge clubs out there to pitch your plea, and you just might catch the cash!

“Our partnership with The Hundred is underlined by our passion to build interest in the game and to get people – and families – active through cricket, which in turn can have a positive mental and physical impact on those who play,” concluded Ricky.

In addition to the cricket club competition, an on-pack promotion will give shoppers the chance to win a Grand Prize of £20,000 as well as daily cash and cricket prizes until August 17. These include daily cash prizes of up to £100, The Hundred store e-vouchers worth up to £65 and cricket equipment, such as special New Balance x Everyone In cricket bats or ball and stump sets.

Available in stores now, The Hundred-themed promotional packs will run across the eight brands that feature on the shirts of the competing teams, including popchips, Butterkist, POM-BEAR, Tyrrells, KP Nuts, Hula Hoops, McCoy’s and Skips.

Locally, on its KP Snacks NI social media pages (Facebook, Instagram), the company will also be giving followers an opportunity to win a range of cricket-themed prizes, including shirts, bats, balls, sports bundles, gift cards and, of course, lots of KP snacks.

KP Snacks (NI) owns some of the biggest crisp, snacks and nuts brands in the Northern Ireland market, including McCoy’s, Hula Hoops, KP Nuts, Butterkist, Skips, Space Raiders, Discos, POM-BEAR, Nik Naks, Roysters, Frisps, popchips, Tyrrells and Wheat Crunchies.