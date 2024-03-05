Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both NFU Mutual, the leading rural insurer, and the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) have seen an increase in the thefts of pick-ups from farms and rural locations around the UK, with newer models targeted by sophisticated criminals who compromise keyless entrance systems.

Together they are advising owners to adopt a combination of traditional and technological security measures in order to safeguard their vehicles from criminal gangs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and NFU Mutual experts working on recovery have recovered Hi-Lux trucks which have been shipped abroad by criminal gangs and have seen a rise in pick-up theft in general in 2024.

National Rural Crime Unit has seen increase in thefts of Toyota Hi-Lux and other pick-ups. (Pic: stock image)

Hannah Binns, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Pick-ups are prized by farmers and the rural community for their practicality and hardiness, but safely this makes them a repeat target for thieves. NFU Mutual has seen an increase in the theft of these vehicles so we’re urging owners to take action to protect their vehicles.

“We work with the National Rural Crime Unit to help track down thieves and trace stolen vehicles, returning them to their owners where possible.

“Prevention is key and we’d urge owners to keep their vehicles locked at all times when not in use and park in well-lit areas which are overlooked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Farmers can fit an accredited alarm for security and a tracking device to locate the vehicle if stolen.

“Also consider etching the vehicle identification number on windows, marking any component parts with forensic marking solutions, and photographing any unusual features, modifications, damage or repairs to help aid identification if stolen.

“We’d also urge farmers not to share information on social media which could indicate where their vehicle is kept.”

NFU Mutual has also partnered with Scorpion Track to offer customers discounts of over 50 per cent on sophisticated tracking and anti-theft devices for their vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DC Chris Piggott of the National Construction and Agri Thefts Team, which sits within the National Rural Crime Unit of the police, said Toyota Hi-Lux are being targeted by thieves.

“We have seen a large number of Toyota Hi-Lux stolen by organised criminal gangs,” he stated. “Most of them are less than five years old and they are being electronically compromised without any need to access the vehicle keys.

“It is therefore worth doing all you can to fortify your vehicle, using a combination of measures such as immobilisers and tracking devices as well as traditional methods like pedal and steering wheel locks to deter or hinder thieves. If you’re able to do so, it’s worth keeping the vehicle in a garage when not in use.

“The Midlands and South East of England have been worst affected recently, but we know criminal gangs often move between regions, so everyone should stay on alert.”

NFU Mutual’s top tips for securing your vehicle:

- Keep the vehicle locked at all times when not in use

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Fit an accredited alarm for security and a tracking device to locate your vehicle if stolen – NFU Mutual customers can receive a discount on Scorpion Track devices

- Fit a mechanical immobiliser such as a steering wheel or pedal lock

- Thieves can target component parts so consider marking them using a forensic marking solution or system

- Keep the vehicle in a lockable building if possible, or park in well-lit areas which are overlooked

- Have the vehicle identification number etched on windows

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Consider fitting a hidden battery isolation or a fuel cut-off switch

- Take photographs of unusual features, modifications, damage or repairs which could aid identification if stolen

- Ensure any valuables are removed from the vehicle

- Don’t share information on social media which could indicate where your vehicle is kept