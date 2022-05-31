Cross channel season gets underway

Liberation in Talbenny was at 9.00am on Saturday 28th May in a North-Northeast wind. Testing enough especially for the long flyers, and a fair number of birds were still missing at clock run off. We will be back to Talbenny this week and local lofts need to remember this is the first leg of the Meritorious Awards with Penzance two weeks later. Keith Allister from Monaghan who has already topped the NIPA from Fermoy at the start of this month had another fantastic result finishing 1st, 2nd & 7th Open NIPA with 11,258 birds competing with the first two birds arriving together doing velocity 1335.

NIPA Open 1st Talbenny 669/11,258 –

1-1E Keith Allister Monaghan 1335, 2-2E Keith Allister 1335, 3-3E M Bruce & Sons Markethill 1332, 4-4E David Calvin Bondhill 1330, 5-1G R Williamson Newry & District 1326, 6-5E P McFadden Monaghan 1312, 7-6E Keith Allister 1308, 8-7E Sam Corrigan Loughgall 1306, 9-8E J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1306, 10-1A B Morgan Coalisland & District 1303, 11-2G N Murtagh Millvale 1305, 12-9E A Feeney & Son Gilford & District 1303, 13-3G R Williamson 1300, 14-4G O Markey Ballyholland 1297, 15-5G R McKelvey Newry & District 1295, 18-10E R Buckley Annaghmore 1292, 17-2A M McPhillips Coalisland & District 1291, 18-11E R Buckley 1290, 19-12E C & O Myers Monaghan 1289, 20-3A K Murphy Coalisland & District 1289.

Another great and consistent day of racing for J Whitten & Son making that a fantastic 6 wins in a row in Portadown and Drumcree

NIPA Race/Date

1st Talbenny Saturday 28th May 2022 – Lib 9.00am, wind North-Northeast.

NIPA Section A 1st Talbernny 48/787 – B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1305, M McPhillips Coalisland & Dist 1291, K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1289, M McPhillips 1271, K Murphy 1263, B Morgan 1260, 1254, T Kelly Coalisland & Dist 1250, R Corey Coalisland & Dist 1245, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1240.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Stevie Eglington from Cookstown Social had the best bird in the NIPA Section H.

Coalisland & District 14/321 – B Morgan 1305, M McPhillips 1291, K Murphy 1289, M McPhillips 1271, K Murphy 1263, B Morgan 1260.

Coleraine Premier HPS 12/137 – J Hanson 1240, 1240, 1223, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1221, M & J Howard & Son 1204, J Hanson 1187.

Coleraine & County Derry 3/33 – W & W Murdock 1167, 1138, D Platt & Son 1128, S Walker 1021. William takes the top two positions for the second week running.

Cookstown Social 6/106 – Stevie Eglington 1212, W M Bleeks & Son 1209, G & S Smith 1200, K Morton & Son 1195, G Marshall 1192, W M Bleeks & Son 1186.

B & R Watton. 1st & 2nd club, 2nd & 4th Coleraine Centre Skibereen Old Bird National. 1st club was a 2 yr old hen off Mark Evans Vandenebeele lines. The bird was also 1st club Fermoy last week. 2nd club was a gift bird from Diamond Brothers & Mc Laughlin of Coleraine Premier.

Castledawson 2/21 – S McFlynn 1086, Lynn & Leacock 1081, 1070, S McFlynn 1036, 1028, Lynn & Leacock 1009.

Dungannon 5/106 – J & J Sampson 1228, B Isbaner 1216, 1209, 1103, 1165, K Shannon 1152.

Windsor Social 6/65 – A & M Boyle 1223, R & J Parke 1213, A & M Boyle 1206, G Donaghy 1202, R & J Parke 1197, B & R Watton 1131.

NIPA Section H 1st Talbenny 72/436 – Steve Eglington Cookstown Soc 1212, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1180, Neil McGavigan Strabane & Dist 1166, G Quinn Omagh & Dist 1165, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1153, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1126, A Kelly 1121, R Witherow Limavady 1098, A McCrudden 1093, Gerard McCauley Strabane & Dist 1090.

Sam Murphy 1st MAC from Talbenny (l) with Jackie Traynor from County Durham.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 7/23 – Eamon Quigley 1033, 951. Amelia Earhart race result from Talbenny Wales.

Derry & District 10/58 – A McCrudden 1126, 1093, R Gallagher 1065, A McCrudden 1029, J & G Ramsey 1029, J & M McDaid 1011.

Foyle RPS 11/62 – W & D Hamilton 1072, D W Lofts 992, Paul Maxwell 991, R McNulty 955, D W Lofts 880, Harry McNulty 852.

Limavady 8/62 – Ronnie Witherow 1098, H Crawford 1068, G Duddy 1067, J Crawford 984, H Crawford 959. L Miller 942.

Londonderry PRS 5/15 – B Houston 960, J Cassidy 847.

Paul Hope timed his first winner of the year in the Portadown based Edgarstown HPS.

Maiden City 11/63 – P McLaughlin 1038, Concannon Bros 1025, R Lyle 922, Concannon Bros 896, 878, 848. Well done to the club Secretary taking the top spot in today’s Talbenny and to the Concannon Bros with 4 in the result.

Mourne & District 2/11 – David Booth 1153, 951, 823.

Omagh & District 5/25 – A Kelly 1180, G Quinn 1165, A Kelly 1121, 1085, 1061, G Quinn 997.

Strabane & District 12/91 – Neil McGavigan 1166, G McAuley 1090, P Walters 1049, 1020, B McLaughlin 1001, E McGettigan 981.

NIPA Section B 1st Talbenny 95/1480 – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1282, 1278, S Murphy Kells & Dist 1266, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1255, D Dixon Ballymoney 1250, J Eagleson & Sons 1248, S Murphy 1247, J Millar Randalstown 1245, Surgenor Bros Kells & Dist 1245, S Murphy 1244.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 10/180 – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1237, 1236, J Smyth & Son 1228, 1220, 1208, T & G Balmer 1206. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – A Shiels 1160, Balmer Young & Son 1160.

Ballymena & District HPS 6/82 – J Eagleson & Sons 1255, 1248, Blair & Rankin 1204, J Eagleson & Sons 1201, 1183, G & A Eagleson 1174. Johnston Eagleson & Sons had two good birds ten minutes clear in the town. The first hen timed at 14.08pm was a two-year-old blue chequer Lambrecht hen. This one was in a kit of six from Jackie Steele of Rasharkin and is off a brother of Jackie’s “02” cock and granddaughter of “Quiverman”. One the same way bred was grandsire of W & J Smyth’s 1st Open Penzance Classic winner last season. Johnston’s second bird timed at 14.10pm was a two-year-old dark w/f Lambrecht hen. This hen was first bird to the loft from 1st Talbenny last season and is half-sister to last week’s Combine & Section winner from Gowran Park.

Ballymoney HPS 16/259 – D Dixon 1250, 1242, J Connolly 1217, D Dixon 1201, 1201, W Blair 1200.

Ballymoney West Combine 7/111 – W Blair 1200, W Rodgers 1199, J McDowell & Sons 1184, L Neill 1165, M Gamble & Son 1165, J McConaghie 1152, Young & Gibson 1119.

Dervock RPS 5/85 – D & H Stuart 1166, D Devenney 1154, 1140, D & H Stuart 1121, S Laverty 1116, C McCook 1115.

Broughshane & District 3/20 – T & M Morrow 1130, D Houston & Son 1123, 1119, 1119.

Cullybackey HPS 10/166 – Alan Darragh 1239, 1234, 1222, 1220, 1217, 1211.

Crumlin & District 8/155 – McConville Bros 1218, R & S Hope 1196, McConville Bros 1104, 1191, S Thompson 1185, R & S Hope 1174.

Harryville HPS 9/128 – A McBride 1205, Sam Crawford 1203, 1196, 1196, A McBride 1195, 1195.

Kells & District HPS 8/137 – S Murphy 1266, 1247, Surgenor Bros 1245, S Murphy 1244, 1243, H Boyd 1230. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Sam Murphy 1217, 1204, Surgenor Bros 1140, McFarlane & Agnew 1137, Gregg Bros 1131.

Muckamore HPS 9/192 – S & N Maginty 1282, 1278, A Steele 1234, S & N Maginty 1231, M/M Magill 1217, D J Thompson 12177.

Randalstown HPS 8/119 – J Millar 1245, Stewart Bros 1230, 1197, J Millar 1192, 1187, Houston Bros 1185.

Rasharkin & District 6/44 – H Cubitt 1221, J & M Milliken 1207, F Barkley 1171, 1165, J & M Milliken 1165, H Cubitt 1140.

NIPA Section E 1st Talbenny 145/3284 – Keith Allister Monaghan 1335, 1335, M Bruce & Sons Markethill 1332, David Calvin Bondhill Soc 1330, Patrick McFadden Monaghan 1312, Keith Allister 1308, Sam Corrigan Loughgall 1306, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1306, A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1303, R Buckley Annaghmore 1292.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 13/478 – R Buckley 1292, 1290, J & E Calvin 1285, P Boyd 1277, G Buckley & Son 1275, 1274.

Armagh HPS 10/188 – P Campbell & Sons 1285, G & A Campbell 1275, 1268, D C & P McArdle 1262, G & A Campbell 1257, 1257.

Beechpark Social 10/179 – H Lynch & Son 1248, C Beattie 1232, B Carson & Son 1232, G McEvoy 1226, D Mawhinney & Son 1223, M Duggan & Son 1217.

Blackwatertown HPS 6/137 – Larkin Bros 1254, 1244, 1244, Collins & Douglas 1242, H T & J Larkin 1241, Larkin Bros 1238. Winner for Larkin Bros plus the DTW.

Bondhill Social 10/501 – David Calvin 1330, 1285, 1283, 1279, R Williamson 1275, David Calvin 1271.

Edgarstown 15/289 – P Hope 1258, G & C Simmons 1255, 1246, R & J McCracken 1242, 1235, R G & G Donaldson 1234. Well done Paul on taking the top spot this week from the first channel race. Also taking his first win of the season. well done to all in the result.

Gilford & District 14/247 – A Feeney & Son 1303, 1263, 1250, 1250, G O’Dowd 1246, O Fitzpatrick & Son 1244.

Laurelvale 13/272 – A Craig 1280, 1279, Dowey Bros 1275, 1259, A Craig 1253, Jeff Topley 1233.

Loughgall – Sam Corrigan 1306, Stanley West 1263, Nelson Weir 1254, John McGeary 1254, Nelson Weir 1252, 1245.

Lurgan Social 26/464 – C J & B Ferris 1271, 1271, S Curran 1269, D Fegan 1268, C J & B Ferris 1264, Ted Furphy 1263.

Markethill 6/120 – M Bruce & Sons 1332J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1273, 1268, 1260, R McCracken 1251, Humphries & Baird 1214.

Monaghan 12/187 – K Allister 1335, 1335, Patrick McFadden 1312, K Allister 1308, C & O Myers 1289, Patrick McFadden 1264. Below my 3 little yearlings that battled their way to the front of the convoy of 11 thousand plus birds released in Talbenny South Wales Saturday morning 28/05/2022. 1st Monaghan Pigeon Club 180 Birds.

1st section e 3,284 Birds & 1st NIPA Open 11,258 Birds. Sire by Wayne Doonan - Dam by Kevin Hibbert. 2nd club, 2nd section & 2nd Open. Sire & Dam by John Jackson. 4th club, 6th section & 7th Open. Sire & Dam by Karl Donnelly.

Portadown & Drumcree 6/135 – J Whitten & Son 1306, J Geary & Son 1256, A McDonald 1224, J Whitten & Son 1222, 1186, A McDonald 1184.

NIPA Section C 1st Talbenny 118/1784 – D & J Campbell Eastway 1263, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1249, M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1246, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1244, D McElhone Eastway 1237, A & N Lewis 1236, J Dawson & Son Kingsmoss 1235, J & D Braniff 1228, 1226, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & District 1226.

NIPA Section D 1st Talbenny 79/1353 – B Murray Dromara 1264, N Edgar & Son Dromara 1252, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1243, J Kennedy & Son Glen 1242, P & K Braniff Colin 1239, N Edgar & Son 1236, Russell Bros Dromara 1234, G McEvoy Beechpark 1226, N Edgar & Son 1223, G Smith Lisburn & District 1223.

NIPA Section F 1st Talbenny 47/599 – P Flanagan & Daughter Crossgar 1198, McComb Bros Killyleagh Cent 1134, K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1130, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1129, K Murray 1119, 1119, 1118, 1116, McGimpsey Bros Ards 1114, McCartan & Woodsides 1114.

NIPA Section G 1st Talbenny 66/1535 – R Williamson Newry & Dist 1326, N Murtagh Millvale 1305, R Williamson 1300, O Markey Ballyholland 1297, R McKelvey Newry & Dist 1295, P Murtagh Ballyholland 1288, R McKelvey Millvale 1285, R Williamson 1285, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1280, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1277.

Jimmy Hanson best in Coleraine -

Another brilliant win for Jimmy Hanson on a tight day on the water. Jimmy takes the top 2 in the Coleraine Triangle this week and 4th to boot. Jimmy’s winner today is bred for success on tough conditions on the Channel being off Jimmy’s good racing Van Lindt hen who won the Section A Meritorious award (best Ave Talbenny &Penzance) last year, plus 2nd club Penzance 2021 & 2018. 1st club Talbenny 2019, 3rd Club Talbenny 2018, 4th club Talbenny 2021 and 2nd club Gowran Park 2020 . Good pigeons in good hands and another super result. A Moffatt PO.

Coleraine Triangle 1st Talbenny – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1240, J Hanson 1240, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1223, J Hanson 1223, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1221, R & J Parke 1213, A & M Boyle 1206, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1204, G Donadhy Windsor Soc 1202, J Hanson 1187, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1186, R McAlary 1186.

City of Derry Federation 1st Talbenny – A McCrudden Derry & District 1126, A McCrudden 1093, W & D Hamilton Foyle 1072, R Gallagher Derry & District 1065, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1038, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1033, A McCrudden 1029, J & G Ramsey Derry & District 1029, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1025, J & M McDaid Derry & District 1011, D W Lofts Foyle 992, P Maxwell Foyle 991, A McCrudden 970, B Houston Londonderry 960, H McNulty Foyle 955, M Harkin Derry & District 954, E Quigley 951, A McCrudden 927, Concannon Bros 896, D Canning Derry & District 894.

Foyle Valley Combine 1st Talbenny – Neil McGavigan Strabane 1166, A McCrudden Derry & District 1126, A McCrudden 1093, G McGauley Strabane 1090, W & D Hamilton Foyle 1072, R Gallagher Derry & District 1065, P Walters Strabane 1049, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1038, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1033, A McCrudden 1029, J & G Ramsey Derry & District 1029, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1025,P Walters 1020, J & M McDaid Derry & District 1011, D W Lofts Foyle 992, P Maxwell Foyle 991, E McGettigan Strabane 981, A McCrudden 970, B Houston Londonderry 960, H McNulty Foyle 955.

Testing first cross channel race from South Wales

The first channel race of the season was flown on Saturday 28th May. The birds were released in Talbenny in south Wales at 9.00am in north easterly winds and a tough race was to follow with many birds still missing at dark. Sam Murphy who lives in Randalstown and races his birds in the Kells & Dist club was best in the Mid Antrim Combine this week. Sam’s yearling chequer cock racing on roundabout was timed at 13.57pm flying 214 miles to Groggan Crescent in Randalstown. Breeding is Koopman from Jackie Traynor of Co. Durham. Runner up in the Combine with two good birds for 2nd & 4th Combine was Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena & Dist. Their first bird a two-year-old blue chequer Lambrecht hen timed at 14.08pm was direct from Jackie Steele of Rasharkin and their second bird timed two minutes later a two-year-old dark w/f hen was half-sister to last week’s Combine & Section winner from Gowran Park. Danny Dixon split Eagleson’s two birds for 3rd Combine and other winners included John Miller the Randalstown winner for the third week in a row with a two-year-old Soontjen chequer cock sitting 15 days, Alan Darragh with the top six in Cullybackey at 14.13pm, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1st & 2nd in Ahoghill at 14.11pm, Harold Cubitt the Rasharkin winner on 1221 and Allen McBride the Harryville winner timing at 14.20pm with a two-year-old chequer cock. The sire is from Jimmy Rock’s two NIPA open winners from Talbenny and Penzance when paired to a Herman Custer hen. A full brother won 1st club and 7th Combine Penzance last season. The Champions League and draw for the OB Knock-out were done by Robert Alexander at the Ahoghill Centre. Mervyn Eagleson.

Mid Antrim Combine 1st Talbenny 55/840

S Murphy Kells 1266, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1255, D Dixon Rasharkin 1250, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1248, S Murphy Kells 1247, J Miller Randalstown 1245, Surgenor Bros Kells 1245, S Murphy Kells 1244, S Murphy Kells 1243, D Dixon Rasharkin 1242, A Darragh Cullybackey 1239, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1237, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1236, A Darragh Cullybackey 1234, H Boyd Kells 1230, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1230, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1228, A Darragh Cullybackey 1222, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1221, A Darragh Cullybackey 1220, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1220, S Murphy Kells 1217, A Darragh Cullybackey 1217, A Darragh Cullybackey 1211, H Boyd Kells 1210, N & S Anderson Cullybackey 1210, H Boyd Kells 1209, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1208, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1207, G Gibson Cullybackey 1206, T & G Balmer Ahoghill 1206, A McBride Associate 1205, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1204, S Murphy Kells 1204, S Crawford Associate 1203, D Dixon Rasharkin 1201, C Moore Ahoghill 1201, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1201, D Dixon Rasharkin 1201, G Gibson Cullybackey 1197.

Mid Antrim Combine OB Points Fancier of The Year Top 10 - Week 7 - 1st Talbenny

J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 240, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 192, S Murphy Kells 153, A Darragh Cullybackey 151, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 150, D Dixon Rasharkin 145, T Whyte Rasharkin 105, S Crawford Associate 84, F Barkley Rasharkin 49, Surgenor Bros 47.

Old Bird Knock Out last 16 - 1st Talbenny (winners in capitals)

A C & T Tweed v G GIBSON, W McFetridge v T & M MORROW, R J & W J Reid v J EAGLESON & SONS, J & M MILLIKEN v T Whyte, BLAIR & RANKIN v F Barkley, R H CLEMENTS v McFarlane & Agnew, N Percy & Son v D HOUSTON & SON, S MURPHY v J Smyth & Son.

Champions League last 16 - 1st Talbenny (winners in capitals)

Mr & Mrs Robinson v SURGENOR BROS, S CRAWFORD v D Craig, J & M Milliken v J SMYTH & SON, A Darragh v S MURPHY, J EAGLESON & SONS V G Gibson, BLAIR & RANKIN v R H Clements, J & J Greer v D DIXON, F BARKLEY v T Whyte.

The Old Bird Inland National was flown from Skibbereen, west Cork on Saturday 21st May. Just short of 4,300 were released in Skibbereen on Saturday as planned at 9.00am in a fresh helping South-west wind. The NIPA has convened a 169 meeting according to the rules of the Rpra to look into the result, so its subject to change. Below almost a full list of Centre Results Top 10, thanks to all who helped out.

Doagh Centre Skibbereen – G & C Lowry Kingsmoss 1959, D & S Suitters & Sons Doagh 1918, Grattan Bros Eastway 1892, J & R Blair 1888, Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1885, Grattan Bros 1883, D & J Campbell Eastway 1879, J & R Blair 1872, D & J Campbell 1868, Grattan Bros 1867.

Ballymoney Centre Skibbereen – J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1913, D & H Stuart Ballymeney 1912, R J & W J Reid Rasharkin 1880, J & M Milliken 1864, 1864, D Dixon Ballymoney 1854, J Connolly Ballymoney 1854, J & M Milliken 1852, M Gamble & Son Ballymoney 1832, D & H Stuart 1831, 1831.

Ahoghill Centre Skibbereen – Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1911, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1884, 1879, 1878, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1840, J Millar Randalstown 1833, Young McManus & Sons 1823, J Eagleson & Sons 1822, 1813, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1812.

Loughgall Centre Skibbereen – David Calvin Annaghmore 1906, H T & J Larkin Blackwatertown 1894, R Mulligan Monaghan 1887, Calvin & Calvin 1879, David Calvin 1871, Capper Bros Bondhill 1871, G & A Campbell Armagh 1867, G Steenson 1861, K Allister Monaghan 1855, G & A Campbell 1855.

Lurgan Centre Skibbereen – Ryan Magee 1898, Keelie Wright 1888, J Barr 1871, R Adamson 1971, D Mawhinney & Son 1867, M Duggan & Son 1845, Higginson & Johnston 1843, D Mawhinney & Son 1842, R Adamson 1840, C J & B Ferris 1838.

Harryville Centre Skibbereen – D Magill Harryville1897, K & K Kernohan Harryville 1856, R H Clements Harryville 1854, S Murphy Kells 1952, 1828, B Swann & Son Kells 1824, S Crawford Harryville 1819, 1818, K & K Kernohan 1808, A Darragh Cullybackey 1808.

Banbridge Centre Skibbereen – Sam Ogle Drumnavaddy 1890, McGrath & McParland 1867, G & S McMullan 1858, Sam Ogle 1843, McCracken Bros Banbridge 1836, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1819, G & S McMullan 1807, 1807, 1805, 1805.

Portadown Centre Skibbereen – R G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 1875, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1874, 1869, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1866, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1865, A McDonald Portadown 1858, J Whitten & Son 1856, C Brown Laurelvale 1850, G & C Simmons 1844, A Craig 1839.

Dromore Centre Skibbereen – Tomlinson & Wilson 1899, S Delaney Harmony 1886, M/M G Delaney Dromore 1885, R Keegan & Son 1884, 1881, S Delaney 1880, M/M G Delaney 1880, P & J Boal Dromore 1868, T & K Mawhinney Dromore 1846, N Edgar & Son Dromara 1817.

Newry Centre Skibbereen - J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1874, Chloe Chambers 1859, Ron McKelvey Newry & Dist 1832, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1831, Gary McLaughlin Newry & Dist 1825, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1825, N Murtagh 1820, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1817, Ron Williamson 1815, Chloe Chambers 1812.

Muckamore Centre Skibbereen – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1863, S & N Maginty 1859, Fleming Bros Crumlin 1851, D J Thompson Muckamore 1797, S & N Maginty 1789, J & N Lamb Crumlin 1782, S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1774, S & H Bones and T Yates 1767, D J Thompson 1766, McConville Bros Crumlin 1766.

Killyleagh Centre Skibbereen – McGimpsey Bros Ards 1861, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1826, McGimpsey Bros 1818, McGimpsey Bros 1810, McCartan & Woodsides 1807, R & S Malcolmson Harmony 1788, McCartan & Woodsides 1777, McCartan & Woodsides 1772, C & H Cully Kircubbin 1771, C & H Cully 1764.

Coleraine Centre Skibbereen – M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1859, B & R Watton Windsor Soc 1852, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1827, B & R Watton 1815, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1802, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1800, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1786, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1795, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1794, B & R Watton 1787.

Coalisland Centre Skibbereen – G & S Smith Cookstown 1854, B Isbaner Dungannon 1852, B Morgan Coalisland 1847, K Murphy Coalisland 1845, J Campbell Cookstown 1837, M McPhillips Coalisland 1837, K Morton & Sons Cookstown 1829, G Marshall Cookstown 1824, G & S Smith 1810, T Kelly 1809.

Derry Centre Skibbereen – David Booth Mourne & Dist 1795, 1793, B Hart Foyle 1733, P Walters & Sons 1726, David Booth 1712, 1711, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1707, F Patterson Strabane 1707, R & N Cassidy Maiden City 1686, Dessi Mullan Strabane 1686.

J & M Milliken with their winner from Skibbereen National, 1st Club, 1st Ballymoney centre, 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Sec B. The pigeon was bred by Club Secretary/Clubmate Jackie Steele. The Bird is a direct son of the "38" Cock.

The three yearlings timed by Keith Allister of Monaghan to finish 1st, 2nd & 7th Open NIPA from the 1st Talbenny.

Allan McBride wins two races on the trot in the Ballymena based Harryville HPS.

Jean Howard holding the 1st Club and the Coleraine Centre winner from Skibbereen Inland Nat.

G & S Smith 1st Coalisland Centre Skibb National, 1st club Cookstown Social hps. Well done Glen.

In a testing race from Talbenny in South Wales Alan Darragh filled the top six places in Cullybackey HPS.

Best in town Bertie Blair had the big early bird from Skibbereen to win 1st Ballymena & District HPS. First bird home in all six races flown in 2022.

Chairman of Rasharkin Harold Cubitt wins from Talbenny, a Lambrecht bred by clubmate Jackie Steele.